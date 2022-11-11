A City Council committee unanimously approved the Reproductive Freedom Platform, a three-bill package aiming to protect citizens seeking and providing abortions in the city of Philadelphia.
This legislative package, introduced by City Councilmembers Helen Gym, Jamie Gauthier and Kendra Brooks, was sponsored by all of the women on Council and includes legislation that would protect reproductive health care patients and providers from litigation, workplace discrimination, and civil lawsuits.
The package also includes a resolution that would declare the City Council’s intent to defend abortion rights and would establish an abortion rights task force.
According to Gym, this package gives City Council the ability to protect citizens from "anyone who seeks to criminalize women."
"This is our city, our residents, and we will do everything within our powers to protect them," said Gym. "We will continue to speak out until everyone has full control over their futures and their lives without politicians seeking to strip them of their rights."
In the bill introduced by Gym, health care providers would be barred from sharing reproductive health care information if they know or should know that the information will be used for litigation. The bill introduced by Jamie Gauthier would protect people from civil lawsuits by giving patients and providers the ability to countersue. The bill introduced by Brooks would update Philadelphia's anti-discrimination law, preventing workplace discrimination against employees for making reproductive healthcare decisions — including abortion care, fertility assistance, and birth control.
"As local leaders, we have a responsibility to ensure that no one is punished for making the right decisions for their bodies, their families, and their futures," said Brooks. "Each of these bills, in different ways, keeps in mind the vulnerabilities of these populations, and works to ensure that everyone in Philadelphia has the protections they need to safely receive and provide abortion care."
The city's Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole is among supporters of the package. She participated in the committee's hearings and talked about the importance of protecting people's rights to privacy when making medical decisions.
"As a city, we have a responsibility to our residents to protect them to the extent possible against these risks and to guard the privacy of their medical decisions," Bettigole said. "In addition to the protections they offer, these bills make a clear statement to the residents of our city that we value their privacy and right to make decisions about their health in consultation with their health care providers and without interference."
The package will be up for final passage at the City Council session on Dec. 1.
