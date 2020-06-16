A Philadelphia City Council committee met Tuesday to discuss Mayor Jim Kenney’s proposed operating and capital budgets, as well as hikes to certain business taxes.
But the committee was no closer to approving spending plans by day's end.
The council’s committee of the whole convened for about 10 minutes in the morning before adjourning. The committee did not require any departmental callbacks, said Joe Grace, a spokesman for Council President Darrell Clarke.
Clarke, who leads the committee, reconvened the hearing at 4 p.m. No substantive issues on the spending plans were discussed during the 5-minute public hearing, which was reschedule for 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Unlike today's and past budget hearings, Wednesday's hearing was not previously scheduled on the City Council's website.
Legislators must pass a balanced budget by July 1, the start of the next fiscal year.
However, the committee must approve the budget bills and resolutions in order for the full City Council to take up and pass them on second reading by June 25 — the last scheduled session of the month.
Tuesday’s hearing was the first public meeting of members of council after Kenney administration officials revealed the city’s budget hole has grown to $749 million — $100 million more than what officials projected on May 1 — due to the economic collapse caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Kenney’s current $4.9 billion budget includes no property tax hikes but hikes to the Wage Tax for non-residents and parking tax, among other things.
Kenney's revised budget, down from his $5.2 billon spending plan proposed before the coronavirus pandemic, already included deep cuts to various departments, upwards of 400 layoffs, a hiring freeze and other cost-saving measures.
Administration officials yesterday did not completely rule increasing property taxes or cuts to departments to balance the budget. Kenney originally proposed a 4% property tax increase before Pennsylvania officials upped state funding for the city.
The Kenney administration has committed to nixing a $19 million increase to the police department’s budget, which Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has said will lead to officer layoffs.
Activist groups rallied at noon around the Octavius Catto statute to call for further cuts to the police department’s budget and transferring those funds to affordable housing and other social services following the city and international protests over the police killings in Minneapolis and Atlanta, police brutality, and racism.
