These are the bills and resolutions that Philadelphia City Council passed Thursday:
Resolutions:
230018 (Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District): Authorizing the Philadelphia Land Bank to dispose of 2315, 2316, 2317, 2318, 2337, 2339, 2349 Greenwich Street; 1709, 1711, 1822R-34, 1836 Point Breeze Avenue; 1555 S. Ringgold St.; 2445 Federal St. and 2329 Ellsworth St. in the 2nd District in accordance with the terms of Chapter 16-700 of The Philadelphia Code.
230021 (Councilmember Brian O’Neill, R-10th District): Authorizing requests to the Law Department to represent City Council in an appeal from decisions of the Department of Licenses and Inspections to the Philadelphia Zoning Board of Adjustment or the License and Inspection
(Johnson): Recognizing Feb. 1-7, 2023, as National Gun Violence Survivor Week, in honor of survivors of gun violence and the lifelong burdens they carry.
230### (Johnson): Honoring the life and legacy of South Philadelphia legendary disc jockey and entertainer Jerry Blavat known as "The Geator with the Heater" and "The Boss with the Hot Sauce”
230### (Councilmember Sharon Vaughn, at-large): Recognizing Berisford “BJ” Jones, co-chair of the Philadelphia Police Department LGBTQ Liaison Committee, for his tireless efforts toward improving relations between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
230### (Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson, at-large): Recognizing and honoring the Philadelphia High School for Girls on its 175th anniversary and history of academic excellence.
230### (Councilmember Anthony Phillips, D-9th District): Commemorating the closing of Relish, the beloved West Oak Lane institution.
230### (Phillips): Authorizing the Committee on Children and Youth to conduct hearings to examine the state of Philadelphia’s child welfare workforce.
Bills:
220770 (Councilmember Darrell Clarke, D-5th District): To amend the Philadelphia Zoning Maps by changing the measurements of zoning designations of certain areas of land located within an area bounded by Cottman Avenue, Oxford Avenue, Tyson Avenue, Rising Sun Avenue, Glenview Street, Bingham Street, Kerper Street, Rising Sun Avenue, Unruh Avenue, Martins Mill Road, City Boundary, and Hasbrook Avenue.
220942 (Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr., D-4th District): To amend the Philadelphia Zoning Maps by changing the zoning designation of certain areas of land located within an area bounded by Parkside Avenue, 49th Street, Jefferson Street, and 48th Street (extended).
