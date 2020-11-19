Philadelphia legislators approved new protections for homeowners against aggressive real estate buyers and slapped new rules on property wholesalers.
The legislation now goes to Mayor Jim Kenney’s desk.
City Council unanimously passed a bill on Thursday to create a “do not solicit” list, which property owners can sign up for to prevent individuals from soliciting to buy or rent their properties.
The legislation also would set up a new license requirement for property wholesalers to practice in the city. The bill would mandate property wholesalers submit to a background check and bar those convicted of fraud, breach of trust and other crimes within six years from obtaining a license.
At-large Councilman Allan Domb, the main sponsor of the legislation, said the bill would establish regulations for property wholesalers — a previously unregulated practice — and help property owners receive a fair value for their properties.
“This legislation levels the playing field and ensures good-acting wholesalers continue their practices and we weed out bad actors in the process,” said Domb, who also is a real estate broker in the city.
Property wholesalers seek to flip properties, typically in low-income and distressed areas, by buying properties at significantly lower prices than their market value and then selling them at considerable profits. In some instances, property wholesalers engage in predatory home-buying practices and make unsolicited offers on properties.
Property wholesalers never intend to reside in properties they purchase but seek to sell them to investors, sometimes after making minor repairs, without ever possessing the titles.
The legislation won the backing of the real estate industry, including the Greater Philadelphia Association of Realtors.
Stephanie Biello, president of the regional real estate industry group, said in an email the legislation would combat predatory home buying in a meaningful way. She expected the bill to serve as a national model.
“This legislation will increase consumer protections, preserve generational equity built through homeownership and give the city tools to combat predatory home purchasers,” Biello said. "Unfortunately, these predatory practices are not limited to our city.”
The legislation also would prohibit property wholesalers from making false promises or misrepresentations.
Under the bill, property wholesalers would have to provide homeowners with a disclosure three days before presenting them with an offer and have the homeowner sign it. The disclosure must inform the homeowner about how to access resources regarding the fair market value of the property, as well as the seller’s ability to hire a real estate agent and seek legal counsel, among other things.
Fines for scofflaws can reach up to $2,000 for each violation.
E. Paul Sandidge, owner of Sandidge & Co Real Estate in West Philadelphia, welcomed the legislation.
At 97 years old, Sandidge has been running his real estate business near 60th and Market streets for nearly seven decades. He said property wholesalers and other speculators shortchange homeowners, especially in low-income Black neighborhoods in North and West Philadelphia.
“This solicitation is a nuisance,” he said. “These speculators come in and they don’t give the people what they really should get for these properties."
Sandidge said he expected the legislation would particularly help Black real estate agents like himself.
“It’s probably going to help my business because I’ll have more buyers,” he said. “The way they [property wholesalers] approach these buyers, they’re killing our market.”
