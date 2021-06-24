City Council passed a $5.2 billion fiscal year 2022 budget on Thursday that includes $155 million for gun violence prevention.
The gun violence prevention funding includes $49 million for community organizations and $20 million in healing, prevention, safe haven and community empowerment initiatives.
“As significant as this investment is we don’t want this to be a one-time event,” City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said during Thursday’s session.
“Over the years we’ve seen a clear correlation between disinvestment and vulnerable neighborhoods and a rise in violence. So I hope that this mayor’s administration will recognize that in order to prevent violence we need to make significant investments over time to create and build prosperous neighborhoods.”
Philadelphia had 262 homicides as of Wednesday, up from 190 at the same time last year, according to the police department's online database.
Mayor Jim Kenney and City Council leaders on gun violence and public safety issued a joint statement about the process city officials will follow to determine which organizations receive funding for gun violence prevention work in Philadelphia neighborhoods.
The Kenney administration and City Council are deepening their partnership on working together to combat the gun violence plaguing the city through the formation of a Violence Prevention and Opportunity Monitoring Group.
The group will include members of the administration and City Council, working together to improve transparency, accessibility and accountability for violence prevention funding. The group will advise, inform and assist with messaging to ensure that community organizations with experience doing violence reduction work in neighborhoods are aware of potential grant and contracting opportunities and that they have effective technical assistance to navigate the application process.
“We have no more important priority than reducing and preventing this unacceptable level of gun violence across our city,” City Council President Darrell Clarke said in a news release.
“This collaborative approach between the administration and Council can only help ensure that groups and organizations working at the grass roots level in neighborhoods to stop the violence have the opportunity to become part of the solution we all seek: a safer Philadelphia.”
Council passes renters’ access act
City Council also passed two bills that would regulate the tenant application and screening process and give renters a fair shot at securing long-term rental housing in the wake of the pandemic.
The first of the two bills introduced by Councilmember Kendra Brooks increases transparency by requiring landlords to provide uniform, written rental screening criteria to prospective tenants and a written statement of reasons for that denial, including any third-party reports used in making the rental decision.
The second bill regulates tenant screening practices and roots out biases by prohibiting blanket exclusions of people with eviction records, or based solely on a credit score; prohibiting a landlord from denying a rental application based on failure to pay rent or utility bills during the COVID-19 emergency period, and certain kinds of eviction records; and providing prospective tenants whose rental applications are denied the opportunity to dispute incorrect information or provide evidence of mitigating circumstances.
"Just like the job application process, every person has the right to be fairly evaluated when applying for rental housing," Brooks said in a news release.
“As Philadelphians recover from the devastating impacts of the pandemic, these bills will ensure everyone has a fair chance at securing housing. This is especially important for working class Black women and their families, who have been discriminated against and effectively kept out of rental housing for far too long. With these bills, Philadelphia is continuing to set a nationwide precedent in protecting the rights and dignity of renters."
