Philadelphia City Council passed a resolution Thursday to authorize committee hearings regarding ongoing public safety issues at SEPTA facilities.
The resolution comes in the aftermath of an Oct. 13 rape on a commuter train in the Philadelphia suburbs.
An employee of SEPTA who was in the vicinity as the train went past called police to report that “something wasn’t right” with a woman aboard the train, Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby Police Department said.
“We have had just such serious issues from mass shootings, drive-by shootings, while people are just waiting to get the bus, get on the train,” Councilmember David Oh said.
“Just recently, the terrible rape of a passenger, just shocking. It is beyond comprehension,” he said.
The hearings will involve the Transportation and Public Utilities Committee, which is chaired by Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, and the Public Safety Committee, led by Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr.
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts, according to Delaware County court records.
More than two dozen train stops passed as Ngoy harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, SEPTA police chief Thomas Nestel III said at a news conference last Monday.
Investigators said in an affidavit that Ngoy sat down next to the woman about a minute after he boarded the train car, shortly after 9:15 p.m. The video shows her pushing him away multiple times until he is seen ripping her pants down at about 9:52 p.m.
Ngoy told police he had seen the woman before and that the sexual encounter was consensual. The woman, who was taken to the hospital, said she had never met Ngoy and did not give him permission to touch her. Ngoy is being held on $180,000 bail. A hearing is set Monday.
Bernhardt said officers arrived at the 69th Street terminal on the Market-Frankford Line, the busiest route on SEPTA, around 10 p.m.
SEPTA issued a statement calling it a “horrendous criminal act” and urging anyone witnessing such a thing to report it to authorities.
“There were other people on the train who witnessed this horrific act, and it may have been stopped sooner if a rider called 911,” the authority said.
Also Thursday, the prosecutor handling the case said the narrative that passengers watched the rape and “filmed it for their own gratification instead of calling the police” is false, as he asked witnesses to come forward.
Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, speaking at a news conference, also stressed that any witness to the attack should share information without fear that they would be charged. He said Pennsylvania law does not allow for the prosecution of someone for simply witnessing a crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.