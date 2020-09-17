Philadelphia City Council approved a pair of law enforcement reforms on Thursday sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Legislators voted 15-2 to mandate a public hearing on the city’s collective bargaining proposals with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, which represents the city’s approximately 6,500-member force.
Councilmen Bobby Henon and Brian O’Neill voted against the bill.
By a unanimous vote, members of council passed a bill banning chokeholds and similar restraints under most circumstances.
Both bills were part of a series of legislation put forward in June shortly after Floyd, a Black man, was killed when a white officer held his knee to Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes.
Floyd’s death sparked national protests against police brutality in many cities, including Philadelphia.
FOP President John McNesby brushed off the police reforms passed on Thursday, saying the legislation was generally ineffective.
“They threw their names on something that really does not affect the Philadelphia police officers at all,” he said.
McNesby also said police were being “demonized” and “singled out” by legislators regarding future contract negotiations, because the bill doesn’t require hearings for other city union negotiations.
Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, the main sponsor of the chokehold ban bill, said he introduced the legislation “in the spirit of George Floyd.”
The legislation also prohibits officers from using the following techniques: hogtying; sitting, kneeling or standing on someone’s head, face or neck; and sitting, kneeling or standing on someone’s chest or back.
Officers would be permitted to use the techniques “as necessary to prevent serious bodily injury to an officer or member of the public,” according to the legislation.
McNesby supported the ban on chokeholds and other use-of-force techniques — “It’s a great idea” — but noted the department has banned chokeholds for years.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw put in place new use-of-force policies after Floyd’s killing and subsequent protests, expanding on the department’s previous ban on chokeholds.
But the new legislation ensures those techniques will remain restricted regardless of whether a future commissioner rescinds those directives.
Councilmember at-large Katherine Gilmore Richardson, the main sponsor of the bill on the police union’s contract, said her legislation would provide transparency and accountability over the police union’s collective bargaining agreement.
“For too long, these contracts have been used as a sword and shield by the police union,” Richardson said.
“Not only do they include millions of dollars of spending on salaries and benefits,” she added, “but they have been used to establish internal disciplinary procedures that have led to millions of dollars of spending on back pay and settlements ….”
The legislation would mandate a public hearing 30 days prior to the mayor’s office officially providing its contract proposals to the police union.
The administration would be tasked to discuss the terms of contract proposals, among other issues.
Yet it remains to be seen what affect a public hearing will have on future police union negotiations and disciplinary procedures of officers accused of misconduct.
The legislation does not require the administration to take public input into account. Moreover, no additional hearings are required if the mayor’s office revises its proposals after that initial hearing.
In addition, state law governs the disciplinary and arbitration procedures of police officers accused of misconduct.
State legislators in Harrisburg would have to provide those changes — an unlikely prospect considering they failed to address them following Floyd’s killing, even though they put in place some new police reforms.
The current police contract ends in June 2021, opening up the possibility that a public hearing on the Kenney administration’s proposals could come before the end of the year.
McNesby said the FOP would not participate in any future public hearings over negotiations.
The FOP head said the union does not negotiate with the city over its contract but goes directly to arbitration, which determines their collective bargaining agreements — as governed by state law.
“We don’t give up anything,” McNesby said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.