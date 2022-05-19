Philadelphia City Council introduced an ordinance that will revise the population of the city's Council districts. The ordinance will take into account the prison population under specific conditions.
Incarcerated men and women will now be counted at their home addresses for U.S. Census purposes instead of where they are imprisoned. According to their last known addresses in Philadelphia, the legislation will affect over 7,500 prisoners in state and county jails in Philadelphia's 10 Council districts.
"During our recent redistricting process, we heard from the public as well as from advocates for persons incarcerated in state and county jails, who originally are from Philadelphia," said Council President Darrell Clarke, 5th District. "We heard them, and as we said at the time, we would do the additional work needed to correct count these individuals and apportion them into their correct home Council district. That's what this legislation does."
The next step for the legislation is a public hearing to be determined later.
***
In other Council business:
At-large Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson's bill to account for unclaimed property passed in the finance committee.
The bill will ensure that the administration goes through the process of checking what the City is owed yearly.
Philadelphia has over $6 million in unclaimed property.
"We cannot afford to leave millions of dollars in resources unclaimed for decades while our residents are demanding better services," Gilmore Richardson said. "This bill will ensure the Administration annually engages in a process to claim what is owed to the city."
According to Gilmore Richardson, Pennsylvania is sitting on more than $4 billion in unclaimed property.
"One of the most important responsibilities we have as Councilmembers is appropriating funds," Gilmore Richardson said. "It is on us to ensure we are addressing the needs of our constituents by funding the services and programs that improve their quality of life. With an estimated $6 million in unclaimed property, this revenue could help us fund crucial city operations and address budget priorities regularly highlighted by community members. Such as opening recreation centers with gyms on the weekends this summer, restoring our beautiful murals, clearing the backlog of tree maintenance, funding a community evening resource center in every police division, and more."
***
At-large Councilmember Derek Green's legislation to enhance building safety requirements for education buildings passed unanimously.
Green said the bill originated in 2019 when a Philadelphia school teacher was diagnosed with mesothelioma most likely caused by asbestos in the schools she worked.
"The school district said give us some time as we try to address asbestos in us in our schools," Green said. "So giving them the benefit of that, I held back on the legislation, thinking that asbestos would be remediated over a period of time and be done quickly, especially as we went into the pandemic."
That did not happen during this school year as Julia R. Masterman, SLA Beeber, and Frankford High Schools all had hazards within their buildings.
"Since our children returned to the classroom last fall, after 18 months of online instruction and virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the realization of just how in the dark we were about what is really going on inside our school facilities — where our kids, teachers, and faculty spend much of their time — was evident and stark," Green said.
The bill will require the Department of Public Health to provide a third-party inspection of one-third of schools over the next three years. The bill also creates a Facility Safety and Improvement Advisory Group, made up of teachers, principals, and maintenance staff, to review and recommend identifying and remediating all property-related hazards.
"As the parent of a child in the Philadelphia School District and the son of a retired Philadelphia public school teacher, I can't begin to describe my feelings regarding this issue and how crucial it is that we demand more transparency and better outcomes from school district leadership."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.