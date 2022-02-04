Philadelphia’s City Controller is asking for help from the public for a review of the city’s police department.
Rebecca Rhynhart said she is calling on community leaders, religious leaders, business owners, and residents to join the Community Advisory and Accountability Council. The group will meet over the next several months.
Rhynhart said at over $700 million, the police department makes up the biggest spending in the city budget, and the audit is designed to help make the city safer and be the “best police department in the country and to have safety and reform.”
The controller didn’t specify how many meetings the council would have, giving a rough estimate of 10 to 15, but said she believes having diverse voices is essential.
“I didn’t think we could do it as well without having residents involved from all neighborhoods of the city with every diverse background and position to be able to weigh in about what they see as the issues and where we’re going to go from here.”
The meetings will at least from the start be virtual according to Rhynhart, who said they plan to file all applicable rules, regulations, and guidance from the city’s Health Department and the CDC to make sure everything is done in a safe way.
An application is available here for those who want to join the group.
