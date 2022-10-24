Philadelphia City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart is expected to announce that she will resign from her job Tuesday, in a first step towards a run for mayor, The Philadelphia Tribune has learned.
Following her announcement Tuesday at Nichols Park, at Race and North Conestoga streets in West Philadelphia, Rhynhart will travel to several neighborhoods throughout the day, according to her campaign committee.
Rhynhart will join former Councilmembers Derek Green, Cherelle Parker and Maria Quiñones Sánchez, all of whom have resigned. Also, former Councilmember Alan Domb resigned from City Council but hasn’t made a formal announcement that he will run for mayor. All are Democrats.
Philadelphia law requires that city employees resign from their positions before running for elected city offices.
Domb and Green were at-large Council members, while Parker represented parts of the Northwest section of the city and Quiñones Sánchez, represented parts of North and Northeast Philadelphia.
In 2018, when Rhynhart was sworn in as City Controller, she became the first woman to ever hold that position in Philadelphia. The controller is the city’s chief auditor and an independent financial watchdog, who advocates for better management of city’s finances, exposes fraud and mismanagement.
For example in May, Rhynhart issued a report that was critical of the city’s reassessment process, which said the the largest percent increases were concentrated in neighborhoods in North Philadelphia, West Philadelphia, and South Philadelphia, communities with large numbers of concentrations of Black, brown and fixed income residents.
Earlier this year, Rhynhart issued a report that was critical of the diversity of the city of Philadelphia’s exempt workforce.
Over the summer, Rhynhart released an analysis of the city’s antiviolence spending plan. She has frequently criticized Mayor Jim Kenney's approach to gun violence.
Earlier this month on her Twitter account, Rhynhart said, "Data and thoughtful analysis drive my work as city controller — we need to be honest about what works and what doesn’t and look to our peers in other cities to help us solve problems here. Take gun violence for example. In 2019, Philly’s gun violence was increasing when most other cities were seeing decreases.
"I did an analysis and made recommendations for the city to implement several strategies that have been successful in other cities, but unfortunately, were not implemented by the Mayor’s administration."
She said that last year, her office found that New York City and Los Angeles spent between $24,000 and $26,000 per shooting victim on intervention programs, while Philadelphia only spent $6,000 per victim on similar strategies.
"My office analyzed the Kenney administration’s anti-violence budget in 2021 and 2022. Both years, not enough (only 21% in 2021 and 17% in 2022) was going to the intervention programs that would help reduce violence in the short-term," she tweeted. "I say this because Philadelphia’s gun violence continues to be at the forefront of everyone’s mind and it’s something I care about deeply. I’ve been leaning in on this issue for years and I know how we can fix it."
Rhynhart suggested intervention programs that will stop the shootings immediately, urgent investment in neglected neighborhoods and action to crack down on the illegal guns driving the violence.
These solutions are pragmatic, data-driven, and provide the immediate relief Philadelphians need to feel safe.
"I care about Philadelphia and its people more than anything. And I’m committed to doing the hard work to actually tackle our city’s challenges and provide solutions," she wrote.
Previously, Rhynhart worked in the private sector as a director in the Public Finance Division of Fitch Ratings and a Managing Director at Bear Stearns & Co. on Wall Street. In 2008, she became city treasurer and then was also budget director.
Speculation about a mayoral run by Rhynhart began in 2017 after she unexpectedly defeated three-term, party-endorsed incumbent Alan Butkovitz for City Controller.
On May 16, 2023, Philadelphia voters will choose the Democratic and Republican nominees for mayor in the primary election.
Since Democrats in the city hold a 7-1 registration advantage, the Democratic nominee will likely win Nov. 7, 2023, when city residents go to the polls to choose a replacement for Kenney, who will have completed his second term. Under city law, Kenney is barred from serving a third consecutive term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.