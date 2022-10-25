After resigning as city controller Tuesday, Rebecca Rhynhart told about a dozen supporters and journalists in West Philadelphia, she plans to run for mayor because the government should work for all people.
Speaking at Nichols Park, at the corner of Race and North Conestoga Street, Rhynhart, said the neighborhood is one of many in Philadelphia that have been long neglected and plagued with gun violence.
“Within a few block radius, 15 people have been shot this year, eight of them killed, many shot in broad daylight,” Rhynhart said. “Our city is reeling, families and in pain and traumatized. This is unacceptable and it cannot go on. As a mom in this city, I say enough we must stop this.”
According to Public School Review, New York City firm that tracks school graduation rates, about a third of public high school students in the city failed to graduate in 2022.
Asked about the correlation between that figure and gun violence, Rhynhart said: “That’s why it is so important to invest in our neighborhoods, to make the schools better, have libraries and rec centers and clean the streets. I think it’s all connected and the gun violence comes out of disadvantage.”
Rhynhart, whose daughter attends public school, said the city needs more funding for public schools.
“I think that two things are true at the same time,” Rhynhart said. “We do need more funding from the state, but we also have to do things better with what we have. Every kid deserves a good school system and every family deserves a good school.”
Rhynhart made her comments with her husband David and her daughter Julia, at her side.
“Since 2019, I’ve worked to tackle gun violence as the controller, reporting on what’s worked in other cities, providing important resources, like a real-time, block-by-block gun violence mapping tool, and calling on the current mayor to treat gun violence with the urgency it deserves,” Rhynhart said. “I’ve worked with advocates, community leaders, subject matter experts and other elected officials. I’ve visited neighborhoods across our city to better understand the problem and what our communities need.”
In a response to a reporter’s question about mayoral candidates who may self-fund their campaigns, Rhynhart said she knows how to raise money and doesn’t anticipate problems with fundraising.
“I give a lot of house parties,” Rhynhart said.
She joins fellow Democrats, city colleagues and former Council members Allan Domb, Derek Green, Cherelle Parker and Maria Quiñones Sánchez, all of whom have resigned. Of the group, only Domb, who owns Allan Domb Real Estate, hasn’t made a formal announcement that he will run for mayor. City law requires employees to resign from their positions before running for elected city offices.
She also becomes the third woman in the mayor’s race in a city that has never elected a woman.
Domb and Green were At-Large or city-wide Council members, while Parker represented parts of the Northwest section of the city and Sánchez, represented parts of North and Northeast parts of the city.
In 2018, when Rhynhart was sworn in as City Controller, she became the first woman to ever hold that position in Philadelphia. The controller is the city’s chief auditor and an independent financial watchdog, who advocates for better city management of finances, exposes fraud and mismanagement.
For example, in May, Rhynhart issued a report that was critical of the city’s reassessment process, which said the largest percent increases were concentrated in neighborhoods in North Philadelphia, West Philadelphia, and South Philadelphia, communities with large numbers of concentrations of Black, brown and fixed income residents.
Earlier this year, Rhynhart issued a report which was critical of the diversity of the city of Philadelphia’s exempt workforce.
Over the summer, Rhynhart released an analysis of the city’s antiviolence spending plan. She has frequently criticized Mayor Jim Kenney’s approach to gun violence.
Earlier this month on her Twitter account, Rhynhart said, “Data and thoughtful analysis drive my work as city controller — we need to be honest about what works and what doesn’t and look to our peers in other cities to help us solve problems here. Take gun violence for example. In 2019, Philly’s gun violence was increasing when most other cities were seeing decreases.
“I did an analysis and made recommendations for the city to implement several strategies that have been successful in other cities, but unfortunately, were not implemented by the Mayor’s administration.”
She said that last year, her office found that New York City and Los Angeles spent between $24,000 and $26,000 per shooting victim on intervention programs, while Philadelphia only spent $6,000 per victim on similar strategies.
“My office analyzed the Kenney administration’s anti-violence budget in 2021 and 2022. Both years, not enough (only 21% in 2021 and 17% in 2022) was going to the intervention programs that would help reduce violence in the short-term,” she tweeted. “I say this because Philadelphia’s gun violence continues to be at the forefront of everyone’s mind and it’s something I care about deeply. I’ve been leaning in on this issue for years and I know how we can fix it.”
Rhynhart suggested intervention programs that will stop the shootings immediately, urgent investment in neglected neighborhoods and action to crack down on the illegal guns driving the violence.
These solutions are pragmatic, data-driven, and provide the immediate relief Philadelphians need to feel safe.
“I care about Philadelphia and its people more than anything. And I’m committed to doing the hard work to actually tackle our city’s challenges and provide solutions,” she wrote.
Previously, Rhynhart worked in the private sector as a director in the Public Finance Division of Fitch Ratings and a Managing Director at Bear Stearns & Co. on Wall Street. In 2008, she became city treasurer and later became budget director.
Speculation about a mayoral run by Rhynhart began in 2017 after she unexpectedly defeated three-term, party-endorsed incumbent Alan Butkovitz for City Controller.
On May 16, 2023, Philadelphia voters will choose the Democratic and Republican nominees for mayor in the primary election.
Since Democrats in the city hold a 7-1 registration advantage, the Democratic nominee will likely win Nov. 7, 2023, when city residents go to the polls to choose a replacement for Kenney, who will have completed his second term. Under city law, Kenney is barred from serving a third consecutive term.
It’s important that violence doesn’t happen in a vacuum,” Rhynhart said. “This area has been neglected for too long — the result of decades of lack of investment due to systemic racism and a city government that just doesn’t work the way it’s supposed to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.