City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart released a report analyzing the Philadelphia Police Department’s spending.
In the report, Controller Rhynhart makes a several claims, including claims that the department does not properly evaluate Operation Pinpoint—its main strategy towards combatting gun violence in the city, uses outdated technology and data collection systems, and suffers critical staffing shortages due to an abuse of the department’s injured on duty benefits (IOD).
“The Philadelphia Police Department is a vital public safety agency with an extremely difficult job, said Rhynhart. “My goal with this report is to improve public safety by highlighting operational challenges and shortcomings and making recommendations for organizational change to ensure police have the framework needed to do their job well.”
“This report provides a path forward to revamp policing and build trust with the communities it serves. People should feel safe in their neighborhood, no matter where they live, and this report is an important step toward that.”
According to report, the controller’s office hired Stout, an advisory firm “with expertise in accounting and analysis of public finance, including experience with large government agencies,” to conduct the review, along with the support of the Center for Policing Equity and Horsey, Buckner and Heffner
The report was commissioned in 2020 by city council legislators following increased demands for police accountability in the wake of the George Floyd murder.
Although she was not interviewed for the report, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw responded to the report via a letter written to Rhynhart where she tells the controller that she is “grateful that the Philadelphia Police Department has the opportunity to provide feedback to the review,” and that the department has already begun to implement some of the recommendations made in the report.
A spokesperson for Mayor Jim Kenney also responded to the report in a statement sent to the Tribune.
In the statement, the spokesperson says “We agree with the report’s emphasis on the importance of community engagement on issues of public safety, which is why we have worked to broaden the conversation with Philadelphia residents to better address their needs.”
“While the report makes some important points, we are continuing to review it and have concerns about inaccuracies or inadequate context that does not show a full account of PPD’s current operations,” said the spokesperson.
John Mcnesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 here in Philadelphia responded to the report by lambasting the controller for her report, saying “If you want to run for mayor we wish you luck, but don’t do it on the backs of hardworking—overworked police officers in the city of Philadelphia.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.