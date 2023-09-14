Council passed a law on Thursday that effectively bans supervised injection sites for illegal drug users in most sections of the city, except for the 3rd Council District, which includes West and parts of Southwest Philadelphia.
Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, who represents the district, was not present in council on Thursday, but her political challenger Jabari Jones, a Belmont resident, addressed councilmembers and urged them to amend the legislation to include the district, saying that otherwise supervised injection sites could flood the area.
“This policy to ban safe injection sites in every part of the city except West and Southwest Philadelphia will create a new Kensington,” Jones said. “Once upon a time some officials in the city made a policy decision to contain the crisis, instead of solving it. The city cracked down on opioids and drugs in every part of the city except Kensington.”
Jones said he feared that more drugs, crime and violence could follow the sites.
Asked to respond, Gauthier told The Tribune in an emailed statement that her decision to exclude West and Southwest Philadelphia from the blanket ban on overdose prevention centers is consistent with her stance on other zoning policies — in that residents, not politicians, should shape their own neighborhoods.
“Science, equity, and empathy — not baseless fear-mongering drive (her) decision-making,” Gauthier said. “A study commissioned by the city in 2017 found that an overdose prevention center would save the lives of up to 76 Philadelphians annually — and this number would almost certainly be higher today given the skyrocketing overdose rates. In 2021, for the first time, Black Philadelphians had the highest rate of unintentional overdose deaths. Between 2020-21, Black female Philadelphians saw their overdose rate increase by almost 30%.”
Advocates of the sites say they could save lives by being staffed with medical personnel and by providing clean needles, but not illegal drugs.
Earlier this year, residents of the Kensington section complained about open-air drug markets and the problems that they breed, like open prostitution, needles left on the streets, shootings and other violence.
On Thursday, leaders representing many community groups in the Kensington area expressed support for the law.
In May, Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, whose 7th District covers parts of North Philadelphia and the lower Northeast, introduced the legislation, which calls for a strict process of community input in her district before any site can be considered. The sites would also need zoning board approval and face an effective veto by each council member. Virtually all councilmembers included their districts in the law. It now awaits Mayor Jim Kenney’s signature. He has expressed support for the sites.
"I am grateful to my colleagues for having made a difficult choice,” Lozada said. “I am grateful that they have chosen the voices of the constituents.”
“The community that represents Kensington has been suffering for the last 20 years,” Lozada said. "The danger is that neighborhood children who witness this behavior could think it's normal," she said.
“It is our responsibility as government to ensure that their quality of life is improved,” Lozada said.
In February, Lozada introduced a resolution calling for a Marshall Plan for Kensington, calling on all city stakeholders including Kenney, council, the police department, the health department and others to address the problems there.
A host of medical professionals and supporters of safe injection sites spoke against the legislation, including state Sen. Nikil Saval and Councilmember-at-large Kendra Brooks, who voted against it.
In 2022, the city reported more than 1,400 drug overdose deaths, Saval said.
Meanwhile, in Harrisburg, state Sen. Tina Tartaglione sponsored a bill that was passed by the Senate on May 1. It would ban supervised injection sites statewide. It now goes to the Democratic-controlled House. But Gov. Josh Shapiro has said he opposes supervised injection sites.
The fate of supervised injection sites has been in limbo since 2018, when Safehouse, a non-profit group, planned to open one in the city. At that time, the effort was blocked by a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court by then-U.S. Attorney William McSwain.
“We all know there is no way to safely inject poison into your body,” Jones said. “We should be exploring and researching prevention and treatment, not policies that will enable harmful addictions.”
