Council passed a law on Thursday that effectively bans supervised injection sites for illegal drug users in most sections of the city, except for the 3rd Council District, which includes West and parts of Southwest Philadelphia.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, who represents the district, was not present in council on Thursday, but her political challenger Jabari Jones, a Belmont resident, addressed councilmembers and urged them to amend the legislation to include the district, saying that otherwise supervised injection sites could flood the area.

swilliams@phillytrib.com

215-893-5787

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.