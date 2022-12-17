With Christmas right around the corner and holiday shoppers searching for last minute gifts, the city of Philadelphia has awarded grants to three community-based groups with the aim of helping diverse vendors grow their businesses at LOVE Park’s Christmas Village.
The Department of Commerce partnered with Philadelphia Department of Parks & Recreation to aid the three awardees in supporting local, minority-owned vendors with the goal of increasing “equitable access to vending opportunities by connecting entrepreneurs with local organizations that provide grant management, staffing, language access, technical assistance, schedule rotation, and more,” according to a news release.
Esperanza, South Street Headhouse District and The Welcoming Center received the grant as part of the Christmas Village Grant Opportunity program, and in turn recruited 22 diverse vendors from disparate backgrounds to sell a variety of “local, cultural, and handmade gift items” in specially designated shipping containers at the Christmas Village in Center City.
“Minority-owned businesses are the heartbeat of Philadelphia’s economy. We are proud to provide funding for a consecutive year to support local vendors who sell their merchandise at Christmas Village,” Commerce Director Anne Nadol said.
“Esperanza, South Street Headhouse District and The Welcoming Center are our community pillars working diligently to assist each vendor through the process. These collaborative efforts help increase wealth building opportunities that are accessible to BIPOC (Black indigenous people of color) Philadelphia-based vendors and businesses.”
This is the second year that the city has instituted the program at the annual Christmas Village, a tradition that “transforms LOVE Park into a traditional, open-air German Christmas Market” in the weeks leading up to the holiday season.
“Christmas Village in LOVE Park is a Philadelphia holiday tradition,” said Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell. “Every year, thousands of people look forward to visiting Christmas Village, and this grant opportunity allowed several participating businesses to vend for the very first time ever, further elevating the LOVE Park Christmas Village experience.”
The three awardee organizations used the grant money to help facilitate a support system for each vendor and to cover all expenses associated with outfitting, maintaining, and decorating the specially fitted shipping containers painted in bright colors that distinguish them from the other Christmas Village huts.
The executive director of South Street Headhouse District, Michael Harris, said that the program has been a great collaboration between the businesses, the business owners, and the district; a collaborative effort that he believes can help lower the barriers of entry that many minority-owned small businesses run into as they grow.
“I think that we have a very rich BIPOC business community in terms of diversity. … It’s been tremendous exposure, it’s been great sales. I know when I’ve gone down there, the place is packed. It’s kind of like everything we had hoped for in terms of promoting those individual businesses, letting them raise their profile and meet new customers plus promote the overall business district,” said Harris. “This is a different level of exposure (because) we really can’t bring this amount of foot traffic to our communities. So this really allows for creating awareness.”
Monica Monique, the owner of Oxymoron Fashion House, said that being a part of this program and being able to take part in the Christmas Village has been a learning experience that has been “really positive.”
“We’ve been able to connect to a lot of people that have heard from our store but have never been down South Street or people that have never heard about our store and are going to come down and make a visit because they sell us here. So it’s been a really good experience to see the kids come in and buy different gifts and the parents check different things out and just really discover these off-street businesses.”
Monique said that she believes programs such as this are “100%” vital to supporting the BIPOC business community in Philadelphia.
“This is an opportunity I certainly wouldn’t have taken if I had to pay for it out of pocket, especially with the … past two years that all of our businesses have had. So to be able to experience it and kind of get my feet wet into what this vending experience is like, especially for Christmas Village, it definitely opened my eyes to doing more next year.”
