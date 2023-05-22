The city of Philadelphia released road closure information for the 2023 Roots Picnic. The Roots Picnic is a two-day festival of music, art, and culture that takes place June 3–4 at The Mann Center at Fairmount Park.
Festival activities and information: The Roots Picnic, presented by Live Nation Urban and The Roots, features performances by Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy & The Roots, and Lil Uzi Vert. The two-day festival is part of the larger Roots Picnic Weekend event that includes a comedy show with Dave Chappelle at Wells Fargo Center, which is a separately ticketed event.
Road closures and parking restrictions: To accommodate venue construction and the two-day festival, gradual lane restrictions and road closures around the West Fairmount Park area and Overbrook neighborhood will begin on Monday, May 22.
The following street will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, May 22 until approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 8:
• States Drive, between Belmont Avenue and Avenue of the Republic
The following street will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 25 until approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 8:
• Avenue of the Republic, between Belmont Avenue and 52nd Street.
The following street will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30 until approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 8:
• South Concourse Drive, between Belmont Avenue and 52nd Street.
The following street will be closed starting at noon on June 2 until approximately 8 a.m. on June 5:
• North Georges Hill Drive, between Belmont Avenue to 52nd Street.
Getting there
The Mann is in Fairmount Park and is easily accessible by public transportation, car, rideshare, or bike. The Mann Center encourages patrons to arrive early, as traffic conditions vary for all performances. Please check local traffic reports before traveling to the Mann. For more information, visit www.manncenter.org/visit/travel.
Public transportation
The Mann is easily accessible via SEPTA thanks to the SEPTA Mann Loop. The Mann Loop bus departs from 19th and Locust and has eight to 12 stops on the way to the Mann. Return buses depart from the Crawford Circle drop-off at the Mann 30 minutes after shows.
Riders pay for The Mann Loop the same way you would for any other SEPTA ride, including SEPTA Key or cash.
The Mann has a dedicated ride-hailing (rideshare) drop-off and pick-up location at the North Gate, located on Georges Hill Drive. View or consult your rideshare app for an exact pin location to meet your driver. Parking attendants will be on-site to assist with directions.
Parking information
Parking at the Mann is free. Parking is on grass and parking attendants are readily available to assist you with finding open spaces. The main parking area is clearly signed and accessible off Avenue of the Republic.
Accessibility
Roots Picnic is an accessible event and is dedicated to ensuring access to all the event amenities.
Throughout the event, the city will provide law-enforcement support, traffic control, and emergency medical services for the event and in the surrounding vicinity.
In addition, the public should expect congestion in the area. If you are attending the event, make a plan regarding driving, public transit, parking and supervision of children. It is recommended that attendees wear comfortable, weather-appropriate attire.
Among the permitted items are: One 20-oz. plastic, factory-sealed bottle of water per person; small, collapsible-shaft umbrellas, i.e. purse umbrellas, tote umbrellas; blankets; empty non-glass water container up to 2 liters in size; liquid sunscreen, in non-aerosol containers 3 ounces or less; bug spray in non-aerosol containers of 3 ounces or less; portable phone chargers; individual clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC tote bag no larger than 12″x6″x12″ with a single compartment and/or a small clutch bag (4.5″x6.5″).
Event alerts
Sign up for free text alerts from the city to get weather, transit, and event details, and public safety updates. Text ReadyPhila (one word, no space) to 888-777.
