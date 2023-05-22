Roots Picnic

Questlove plays the drums at the 2019 Roots Picnic, which draws thousands over two days to The Mann Center in West Philadelphia. — TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO

 TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO

The city of Philadelphia released road closure information for the 2023 Roots Picnic. The Roots Picnic is a two-day festival of music, art, and culture that takes place June 3–4 at The Mann Center at Fairmount Park.

Festival activities and information: The Roots Picnic, presented by Live Nation Urban and The Roots, features performances by Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy & The Roots, and Lil Uzi Vert. The two-day festival is part of the larger Roots Picnic Weekend event that includes a comedy show with Dave Chappelle at Wells Fargo Center, which is a separately ticketed event.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.