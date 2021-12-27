The city of Philadelphia released road closures and parking restrictions for the 2022 Mummers Parade on Saturday.
The city started enforcing parking restrictions Monday evening along the parade route, beginning at City Hall and moving south to Washington Avenue via Broad Street. Most parking and traffic restrictions will be lifted upon the event’s conclusion.
Anyone attending the event must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Participants and spectators are encouraged to stay home if they feel sick.
Parking is prohibited through 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, on the east side of 15th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square.
Two travel lanes on 15th Street will be closed from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square starting 7 a.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Sunday for equipment loading and staging. In addition, 15th Street may be closed entirely in short intervals during those days.
Parking is prohibited from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Sunday on the west side of 15th Street from Arch Street to Ranstead Street. Street vendors won’t be allowed to park in this area during this time.
Southbound traffic on 15th Street will be closed to John F. Kennedy Boulevard on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon for equipment delivery and setup.
Parking is prohibited at Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper Street to 20th Street from 4 a.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday.
Traffic on 15th Street will be closed to vehicles from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street from 10 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday.
Market Street will be closed to vehicles from 15th Street to 16th Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. At 3 p.m. Friday, Market Street will reopen, and traffic will be permitted to travel eastbound on Market Street to 15th Street and continue southbound on 15th Street.
Beginning at 3 a.m. on Saturday through the parade’s conclusion, 15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street and Market Street from 15th Street to 16th Street will be closed to traffic.
People attending the event are advised to use the Broad Street Line and Market-Frankford line.
