The city of Philadelphia has announced the launch of a new Racial Equity Strategy Dashboard, a tool designed to introduce higher accountability in the city’s efforts to achieve racial equity within city government.
The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (ODEI) announced the launch at City Hall on Thursday with the aim of using the accountability tool to “help the City track progress in achieving racial equity and provide a transparent, accessible way for residents to see the steps that are being taken to eliminate racial disparities in all areas of City government,” according to a news release.
“We made a promise that racial equity would be at the center of everything this administration does as a government. That commitment stands true today as we continue to build a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture for city employees and beyond,” said Mayor Jim Kenney.
“This dashboard is a crucial tool that will not only hold us accountable for identifying racialized inequities, but also assist in the implementation of policies and practices to help correct existing racial disparities.”
According to the city, so far 23 city departments have finished the initial drafts of their racial equity action plans, while the remaining departments are expected to complete their plans by the end of 2023 at the latest.
The dashboard is a result of a an executive order signed by Kenney in 2020 that mandated that city government “embed racial equity as an explicit governing principle.” The order established the city’s Racial Equity Strategy, which required all city departments to create initial racial equity action plans by the end of 2023.
The process established by the 2020 executive order required that every city department that explicitly reports to the mayor “go through a rigorous cohort process to identify policies and practices that contribute to inequities and develop an action plan to disrupt, mitigate, or eliminate those conditions.”
“We appreciate the city departments and offices for their participation and commitment to improving diversity, equity, inclusion and access in our workforce and city services,” said Josie B. H. Pickens, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.
“The dashboard will serve as a valuable tool to track the city’s progress in advancing racial equity and will give residents clarity into the department’s priority strategies to achieve this goal.”
The dashboard is set to be updated annually by the city, with rolling updates expected throughout the year as additional departments complete their individual racial equity action plans.
