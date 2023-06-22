The city of Philadelphia has announced the launch of a new Racial Equity Strategy Dashboard, a tool designed to introduce higher accountability in the city’s efforts to achieve racial equity within city government.

The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (ODEI) announced the launch at City Hall on Thursday with the aim of using the accountability tool to “help the City track progress in achieving racial equity and provide a transparent, accessible way for residents to see the steps that are being taken to eliminate racial disparities in all areas of City government,” according to a news release.

alarson@phillytrib.com

215-893-5782

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.