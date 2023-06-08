Opioid

As the city of Philadelphia continues to grapple with its ongoing opioid epidemic, city officials have awarded $1.9 million in grants to the first round of grantees for the city’s overdose prevention fund, an initiative aimed at supporting community-led efforts to battle the overdose crisis.

Established in December 2022, the Overdose Prevention and Community Healing Fund (Prevention Fund) is a grant-making program managed by the Thomas Scattergood Behavioral Health Foundation with the intention of investing funds “from the national opioid settlements to mobilize community-based organizations as trusted messengers and bring prevention resources to areas of the city that are most impacted by the overdose crisis,” according to a news release.

