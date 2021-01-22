City residents can now sign up to be notified about when a COVID-19 vaccine will become available.
Residents can inform the Philadelphia Department of Public Health that they want to receive the vaccine by signing up at phila.gov/vaccineinterest website.
Due to limited vaccine supply at this time, residents cannot make appointments using this website.
Those who complete the interest form will be contacted later by the Public Health Department or one of the City’s many vaccine partners when they can schedule an appointment.
“Having a vaccine against COVID is a major step forward, but we understand that many Philadelphians are frustrated by not knowing how to get vaccinated,” Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said in a news release.
“While we cannot make more doses of vaccine appear, with this sign-up, we can at least assure interested Philadelphians that they will be contacted when their opportunity to get vaccinated comes up.”
The Public Health Department is also working with other organizations that have set up what they describe as “pre-registration sites,” including Philly Fighting COVID, the Black Doctor’s COVID-19 Consortium and Acme, to ensure that the information those groups have collected will be added to the City’s database.
The department is developing tools to ensure that residents can register using any site, or all of the sites (ensuring that their information is collated into one record), so they can be contacted when they are eligible to get their vaccination.
This week, the city announced that Philadelphia is moving into Phase 1b of the vaccine rollout, with certain groups within that phase prioritized given current levels of vaccine supply. Those identified to receive a during this phase include frontline essential workers, those who live and work in congregate settings, people over the age of 75 and those with certain high-risk medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes organ transplants, chronic kidney disease.
The Health Department announced 367 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the city on Friday. That brings the number of confirmed cases to 102,901 The department also announced 52 new probable cases from rapid antigen tests.
The city reported 28 additional fatalities, bringing the the city’s total deaths from COVID-19 to 2,786.
