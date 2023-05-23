Citizens Bank branch at Sullivan Progress Plaza in North Philadelphia.

CFPB alleged that Citizens Bank violated several federal laws, such as the Truth in Lending Act, the Fair Credit Billing Act and Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act. Above is the Citizens Bank branch at Sullivan Progress Plaza in North Philadelphia. —TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

 TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

Regulators reached a $9 million pact with Citizens Bank on Tuesday to settle charges that it broke federal law by improperly denying customers' credit card disputes and fraud claims.

The agreement must be approved by a court order.

swilliams@phillytrib.com

215-893-5787

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.