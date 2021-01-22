As an African American man leading a Black church in Northwest Philadelphia, the Very Rev. Martini Shaw has seen the devastating effects of COVID-19 on his community.
But he also has heard the fears among his church members and others around COVID-19 vaccines.
“There is a feeling among some African Americans who are raising the issue about whether or not we’re once again being guinea pigs in a scientific study, i.e. the Tuskegee study,” said Shaw, rector at African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas in the Wynnefield neighborhood.
To help reduce those fears, Shaw rolled up his sleeve on Friday afternoon to receive his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood.
Shortly after 2 p.m., registered nurse Daphnée Theodore asked Shaw a series of questions before administering the vaccine while they sat inside an auditorium at the hospital. The entire process was over in a matter of minutes.
Shaw said he intends to discuss receiving the COVID-19 vaccine with church members during the virtual church services he will hold on Sunday.
As Philadelphia's vaccination program expanded this week to include essential workers and people over 75 years old, African-Americans continue to be under-represented among vaccine recipients.
African-Americans accounted for approximately 12.1% of the total 82,693 first vaccination doses administered in Philadelphia as of Thursday, according to the city’s COVID-19 data site. That figure remains relatively unchanged since city officials began reporting that data earlier this month.
Theodore has seen the racial discrepancies among vaccine recipients herself. She has administered more than 200 vaccinations to individuals in sites outside the city, few of whom were African-American.
“I have seen the disparity,” Theodore said, who also is the project manager-quality and regulatory at Lankenau hospital and an affiliated hospital.
Echoing countless other health professions, Theodore said a main driver for distrust in Black communities around COVID-19 vaccines is the Tuskegee syphilis experiment, where the U.S. government conducted an unethical clinical study on hundreds of Black men, denying them care and treatment for the disease.
Theodore said the hesitancy among some in the African-American community around COVID-19 vaccines “fuels her will to continue to be an advocate” for the vaccines.
“In that experiment, treatment was being withheld,” she said referring to the Tuskegee experiment. “Today, we are offering the treatment. We are being asked to be at the table to get treated.”
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health reported 367 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 102,901 since the start of the pandemic. Twenty-eight new virus-related deaths were reported on Friday, bringing the total number to 2,786.
Shaw, the pastor at the church of St. Thomas, said Black leaders and houses of worship must play a prominent role to help break down the hesitancy around the vaccines. Shaw’s church has partnered with Lankenau hospital to offer COVID-19 vaccines in early February.
“People really look to their faith leaders in the African American community … for guidance and direction,” he said. “So seeing one of your leaders take that step can, for many, bring about a comfort level that it’s OK to do it.”
