Nearly 500 community members gathered Monday to attend the "Get Healthy for the Holidays" Health Screening held by the Black Doctors Consortium in conjunction with Deliverance Evangelistic Church.
The free health screening event was held at the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity, on the campus of Deliverance Evangelistic Church, at the same time as the church’s Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway, and offered community members the opportunity to take advantage of free medical resources such as vaccinations, counseling and a variety of health screening panels.
The Black Doctors Consortium was formed in April 2020 with the aim of testing and vaccinating as many community members as possible to prevent illness and mortality resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The group has now expanded their aim to include "provid(ing) primary care that is also working to eradicate cancer, heart disease and mental health issues within the minority communities," per the consortium’s CEO Kamau Stanford.
Some of the services and organizations present at Monday's event included the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the American Heart Association, Medicare, the Office of the Attorney General, the Philadelphia Department of Revenue, Ask A Doctor, Disability Pride PA and the Philadelphia Corporation for the Aging.
According to Stanford, the choice to create a health screening event to run in conjunction with Deliverance Church's annual turkey giveaway was all about making sure to bring health services to community members as opposed to having community members to seek out these services on their own.
"For us, it's like if we have all of the information, our job is to get the information out to the people who need it the most. So frequently there are services available, but there's just a gap between those services and the information getting to the people. Then what frequently happens is you try to have this event, saying, 'Hey, this information event, come to this event.' Well, if people don't know the information that you're giving, what's their impetus to coming?," he said. "So this was a more intuitive way of saying, 'Hey, we're gonna have this captive audience. They're already coming for this. Here's an opportunity here to meet people where they are.'"
Stanford said that with Thanksgiving around the corner, there was additional incentive to make sure that members of the community have access to important medical information before they potentially reinforce some unhealthy habits during the festivities.
"Just within the African-American community, things like so much of our pre-existing conditions, so much of our ailments that we suffer as a community, so many of them are preventable," he said. "(So) we just knew that it's the holidays coming for the next month and a half (and) it's just going to be gluttony, right? We're going to eat a lot. Some people are going to participate in some unhealthy activities. (So) we were like, 'Let's just make sure that our communities, again, are going to be safe. And moreover, let's use this as an opportunity to share some information.'"
Melissa A. Herd, an executive officer at the HHS, felt that the event went "really well" and pointed out that collaboration between groups such as the Black Doctors Consortium and government agencies can be a boon to both the organizations and the community members they serve.
"We hear a lot about inflation, we hear a lot about costs going up, we hear a lot about gas prices going up," she said. "But this was really an opportunity for organizations to come together, help people in need, provide food, provide medical assistance, provide vaccines, and to really show that we care about the community."
