West Philadelphia Skills Initiative and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia are recruiting city residents for patient services representative jobs paying about $19 an hour. The deadline to apply is 11 a.m., Feb. 8.
According to WPSI, patient service representatives are stationed in admissions, outpatients or emergency departments. They are responsible for greeting patients/families and collecting and entering demographic, payment and insurance information, along with other necessary duties.
CHOP and the program is seeking patient focused, computer savvy applicants who must commit to the full-training schedule, which includes: Facilitated group conversations 9 a.m.-noon, Monday through Friday, Feb. 28 through March 18; additional one-on-one and small group virtual meetings between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., several times a week; and about two hours of daily reading and reflection exercises.
Since the program is online, applicants must have consistent access to a laptop or desktop computer, broadband internet and a word processing program, such Microsoft Word, Google Documents or something similar, in order to be able to complete the program.
WPSI designs and runs skills training programs to help people develop the tools and supports needed for a meaningful career.
To be eligible, applicants must be residents of Philadelphia; commit to a full training schedule; have a high school diploma or GED; have schedule flexibility; be unemployed and tobacco free and must also show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination by March 11.
The program offers a $150 weekly stipend while in training; top strategies that result in a 95% job placement for graduates of the program; and the opportunity to interview for open, full-time patient service representative positions.
To apply please to the West Philadelphia Skills Initiative website: philadelphiaskills.org and click on the job seekers page.
Fontaine A. Gutierrez, a WPSI spokesperson, said, "The West Philadelphia Skills Initiative is thrilled to partner with CHOP again, but this time for training and job opportunities as Patient Services Representatives."
"This partnership is emblematic of the WPSI model: a customized talent solution for an employer partner, and connection to a high-quality job with a family-sustaining wage for participants,” Gutierrez said.
“Children’s Hospital's partnership with WPSI over the past several years has been very valuable as we were building our workforce. The opportunity to employ our neighbors in West Philadelphia has enhanced our patients and their families’ experience,” said Kim Delaney, CHOP director of enterprise talent acquisition in a statement on the WPSI website. “WPSI has partnered with CHOP to build a pipeline of talent in clinical operations It has been one of the most valuable partnerships in Talent Acquisition at CHOP.”
Over the past two years, uncertainty in the labor market due to the pandemic has caused many employers in Philadelphia to look to experienced job training groups to help them, such as OIC, Inc. and WPSI, which has created programs for companies such as CHOP, Philadelphia Shipyard, Inc., SEPTA and TastyKake.
Based in North Philadelphia, OIC has programs designed for Philadelphia Electric Co., the solar power and electric car charging industries.
