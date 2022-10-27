Political officials, health professionals, and community members gathered in west Philadelphia on Thursday for the ribbon cutting ceremony marking the grand opening of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s (CHOP) Center for Advanced Behavioral Healthcare.
According to the organization’s press release, the event was aimed at “highlight(ing) CHOP’s commitment to addressing the behavioral health crisis in the community and showcas(ing) services and offerings at the newly opened facility.”
The new center is intended to be an integral part of CHOP’s push to combat the ongoing youth mental health crisis that has greatly affected the city of Philadelphia and the nation at large in recent years. The center’s goals include “increasing access to behavioral health care services in the community, reducing location-related barriers to care and creating greater community integration.”
“I can't think of a better time (than) in a crisis situation where this facility will help save lives. It will help save lives by dealing with the trauma our kids are going through in the ZIP codes immediately around this neighborhood in a place that's beautiful, that's accessible by public transit … When you go into the space, it is just welcoming and warming and nice … I'm really, really proud to have been a part of it. I'm proud of CHOP (which) I call the greatest children's hospital in the world, and I'm not exaggerating. We appreciate all of your presence and all of your contribution,” said Mayor Jim Kenney at the ceremony.
CHOP is a nonprofit, charitable organization that was founded in 1855 as the nation’s first pediatric hospital. In July, it announced that it had moved its children and adolescent’s Center for Advanced Behavioral Healthcare to a new 47,000-square-foot space in West Philadelphia to bring it closer to the community it aims to serve.
Madeline Bell, president/CEO of CHOP, highlighted the severity of the mental health crisis affecting adolescents throughout the city, and said she hopes that the new center can be a resource on their path to recovery.
“Let me just call your attention to the problem. One in 6 children between the ages of 2 and 8 have been diagnosed with a mental health or behavioral developmental disorder — 1 in 6. In a recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 4 in 10 teenagers reported feeling persistently sad and hopeless,” Bell said.
“It's really clear that our children and teens are in crisis, and our team here at CHOP is really committed to helping (them) get the care that they need. This new center is going to make it easier for children to access behavioral health care, and it was created with their very unique needs in mind,” she said.
State Sen. Vincent Hughes also spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, describing his personal experiences working with CHOP and the potential generational impact that the new center can have on Philadelphia.
“What we do here impacts not just current lives, (but) generations to come. It is those long-term investments that we really need to make sure we don't lose sight of. Saving some child's life or some family's life is what transforms that whole community. Not giving up on people, not giving up on our children. It's too easy for folks to give up, especially on our young people. Too easy, too damn easy to give up on our young people. Well, they're this and they're that," Hughes said. "The difficulty they may have is only because the rest of society (has) likely failed them in some aspect. We cannot give up on them. That's what this institution is doing. It is not giving up. So thanks to all of you … for having this dream and being able to turn that dream into reality.”
