Debbie Wei, co-founder of Asian Americans United, speaks in opposition to the 76ers’ proposed arena in Center City during a press conference Friday at the Chinese Christian Community Church and Center. — TRIBUNE PHOTOs/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Dr. Walter Palmer from West Philadelphia’s Black Bottom joined interfaith clergy and Chinatown residents at the press conference opposing the arena plan.
The Chinese Christian Community Church and Center at 225 N. 10th St. — TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Members of the Chinatown community Friday criticized the response by Councilmember Mark Squilla and the Kenney administration to the proposed arena for the Philadelphia 76ers on East Market Street.
At a press conference marking the one-year anniversary of the original announcement, they demanded that Squilla, who represents the area on City Council, stick to his promise of not backing the arena without community support.
The 76ers, now tenants in the Comcast-owned Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia, want their own arena in Center City, similar to those of NBA rivals like the Knicks and Nets who play in bustling downtown venues.
Thousands of people turned out in June for a march against the project, which neighbors claim will damage the fabric of the neighborhood, bring unwanted traffic and noise, and become another failed attempt to revitalize an area that does not need it.
Rev. Wayne Lee is the pastor of the Chinese Christian Church and Center, which hosted the press conference. He called Squilla “the sole decision-maker” after the councilmember said in December that he would introduce legislation to Council only if there was community support.
In fact, the project’s opponents say, more than 90% of the community is against the plan.
“I truly believe that Councilman Squilla cares for the Chinatown community, and we are asking him today to stand by his word,” Lee said. “The arena deeply imperils the future of Chinatown and abundant research shows that stadiums are distinct forces of gentrification.”
Kenney’s office Wednesday announced the winning bids to handle the analyses of the proposed arena.
But Debbie Wei, longtime community organizer, said the city did not consider the proposal by Chinatown’s leadership and instead selected evaluations funded by the developers and their allies.
“We don’t have faith in this process any more,” Wei said. “We haven’t lost faith in Squilla. We’ve lost faith in city government.”
A spokesperson for the mayor referred to the statement released Wednesday regarding the requests for proposals, which said the requested studies were “seeking to independently evaluate the project proposal.”
Outside Chinatown, reaction to the proposed 76 Place project has been mixed. Labor groups have voiced support for a massive construction project that is slated to begin in 2031. Others have questioned the need for an arena that would take up blocks around East Market that didn’t get the expected boost from the Fashion District, the retail destination that replaced the Gallery Mall, but may not host events for over half the year.
The press conference Friday highlighted a petition against the arena that gained 17,000 signatures and a campaign that sent 4,500 postcards to City Hall in opposition.
In an interview, Squilla responded by saying that he seeks approval from all stakeholders affected by the proposal, including SEPTA, Jefferson Health, and other bordering neighborhoods. He also said additional studies are being commissioned, along with those from the city, to determine the project’s viability and impact.
“This is very concerning to some folks, and I think these studies will tell a big story of what the impacts are, if the impacts can be mitigated, and it’ll give us more information,” Squilla said. “Do they want the process stopped entirely?”
Squilla said he is committed to transparency and input as he prepares the legislation. Councilmanic prerogative gives him the duty and privilege to submit the necessary bills to approve the project and various changes to the area.
Squilla promised to share the proposed legislation 30 days before submitting it, which likely means the package will not be introduced until a new Council and a new mayor take office in January. He also promised to work for community benefits and new projects in Chinatown that the residents seek, notably affordable housing.
