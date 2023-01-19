The vision of three Black and brown women has become a reality as the pilot program of their Exceptional Bilingual Leadership Program was completed in mid-December with great success.
This fellowship, created by Damaris Alvarado-Rodriguez, Obioma Martin and Aliya Johnson-Roberts, is accepting applications for its second cohort program starting Monday.
This 12-week journey is a leadership program for personal growth of individuals involved in early childhood education and care. It provides new tools, innovative strategizing techniques, opportunities for sharing and building bonds with like-minded individuals who have chosen to invest in their personal and professional development.
Maria Negron, a family advocate for Today’s Child Learning Center in North Philadelphia, a participant in the pilot program, said, “When I first began this training, I thought it was a regular class, but I got so much more out of it … the sisterhood, the strong women. It blows me away to know I can count on any one of these women — Damaris, Obioma, Aliya. Throughout this whole training, I told my boss every class is amazing. I left with so much more than when I started.”
Another participant, Unis Bey, CEO/executive director of Grays Ferry Early Learning Academy in South Philadelphia, said, “This program was packed with resources in addition to the curriculum. Everybody is willing to share, even Damaris, Aliya and Obioma. That is so commendable.”
Focusing on their common thread — early childhood education — the program is reaching child care providers and teachers who are seeking to grow and expand personally and professionally with the ultimate goal of moving the needle toward quality child care and funding for all.
The trio are graduates of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Entrepreneurship Program who know the value of leadership and collaboration. They have formed this alliance, bringing their vast business experiences together to lift others up and improve early childhood education for all.
The program breaks barriers and offers a safe space to build confidence, trust, commitment, and creativity. This visionary trio took their shared experiences in the childcare profession, stepped out of the proverbial box, and inspired others to exceed expectations and pursue leadership roles. As co-founder Alvarado-Rodriguez said, “We got tired of waiting for an invitation to ‘sit at the table,’ so we decided to create our own table, inviting others to join us.”
Alvarado-Rodriguez said, “We all had barriers to conquer as we launched our careers. One was the lack of Black and brown role models to serve as our inspiration. We are providing that representation now for women who desire to grow and expand their opportunities for success. We are overwhelmed with pride that our first class completed their experience with a sense of hope and a positive outlook for their future.”
To learn more and enroll in the next session, visit https://latinoseducandojuntos.org/eblf/ or e-mail omaxinstitute@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.