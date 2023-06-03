Parker

Cherelle Parker celebrates with her supporters on Friday, June 2 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. — Photo/Marco Cerino

Nearly two weeks after becoming the first woman in Philadelphia history to win a major party’s mayoral primary, Cherelle Parker got to do at least two things she wasn’t able to do on Election Night. She thanked her supporters, and she danced.

The former state representative and City Councilmember won May’s Democratic primary with over 32 percent of the vote, best in a field of nine candidates. However, she spent the victorious night at University of Pennsylvania Hospital, recovering from emergency dental surgery days before that sapped her signature energy.

