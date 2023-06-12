Aliya Hammond, left, president and CEO of a marketing and social media marketing consulting firm that bears her name, landed a contract from the efforts of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia’s Diverse Procurement Collaborative.
Aliya Hammond, owner of a marketing and social media management firm, landed a contract from an effort by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia to get its members to spend more dollars with diverse businesses.
But Hammond, an African-American female business owner, said the relationships she developed as a result of the initiative, known as the Diverse Procurement Collaborative (DPC), were invaluable.
“I benefited from being a part of the DPC, one by being able to introduce myself and my business to the other members,” said Hammond, President and CEO of Aliya Hammond Consulting. “It enabled me to grow my network.”
And she is not alone.
In 2022, Chamber of Commerce members spent $1 billion with diverse businesses as a result the initiative, up from $972 million the previous year, said Ken Anderson, vice president of civic affairs at the Chamber.
Specifically, the Chamber reported that its members spent $382 with business with Black and brown owners last year, a $26 million increase over 2021, the year that the Chamber started the DPC effort.
The Chamber’s accomplishments were recognized at the DPC’s second annual reception Thursday at the VUE on 50 in Center City.
According to Anderson, the DPC has created a community of 100-plus business leaders and diverse suppliers who are committed to best practices for inclusive procurement strategies and accountability, based on goals and benchmarks. At the reception, the group shared how their participation in the collaborative helped improve and grow their businesses.
For example, one of the main goals of the DPC is create meaningful relationships between buyers and suppliers, through networking opportunities and a dedicated DPC portal.
“What’s most important is creating the network or ecosystem so that people have an opportunity to access whatever those opportunities are and they do range,” Anderson said. “When you think about all the opportunities that we have in the city and the region, there are some pretty significant dollars out there. Our job is to make sure that they have access, so it facilitates growth.”
So, collaborative participants have committed to increase the diversity of their supplier networks and their business with diverse vendors by taking assessments, setting goals and reviewing benchmarks. In addition, the group will exchange ideas, create fair and equal procurement practices, and track and report progress.
“When we put this together, we set a five-year goal and the goal was to increase the total spend shift or the amount of money that is being spent in diverse and Black and brown businesses,” Anderson said. “We are tracking that on a regular basis.”
The Chamber has thousands of members with about 600,000 employees and advocates for regional development, growth opportunities and business-friendly policies.
In May, the Chamber of Commerce announced a multiyear partnership with Eastern Minority Supplier Diversity Council (EMSDC) to increase opportunities for small, Black and brown-owned businesses by partnering with buyers to establish procurement goals and strategies through the DPC.
“I’m thrilled to partner with the Chamber to promote revenue growth opportunities for diverse suppliers throughout the region,” said Brian Oglesby, Interim President of EMSDC.
The EMSDC is a nonprofit group that certifies minority businesses in Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware. The group has offices in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh and seeks to connect minority businesses with major corporations that are committed to supplier development. It is part of the National Minority Supplier Development Council and its 23 affiliates nationwide.
“Partnerships like this one are immensely valuable as the Chamber works to uplift small, diverse businesses throughout the region,” Anderson said.
