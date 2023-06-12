Aliya Hammond

Aliya Hammond, left, president and CEO of a marketing and social media marketing consulting firm that bears her name, landed a contract from the efforts of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia’s Diverse Procurement Collaborative.

— TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

 Stephen Williams TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Aliya Hammond, owner of a marketing and social media management firm, landed a contract from an effort by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia to get its members to spend more dollars with diverse businesses.

But Hammond, an African-American female business owner, said the relationships she developed as a result of the initiative, known as the Diverse Procurement Collaborative (DPC), were invaluable.

