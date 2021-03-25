Philadelphia’s future direction was the focus of Thursday’s Mayoral Forum and the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia was held Thursday. The event was held virtually for the first time due to the height of the coronavirus.
Mayor Jim Kenney reflected on how our city has persevered and is moving forward toward an inclusive recovery. He was joined by Commerce Director Michael Rashid, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, and Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley in discussing the city’s plans to save small urban businesses.
Kenney opened up the forum reflecting on the city losing its first resident due to COVID-19. Kenney asked attendees for a moment of silence.
“Exactly a year ago today, on March 25, we reported the first death of a Philadelphia resident from COVID,” Kenney said. Since then, Philadelphia has lost 3,200 residents due to COVID-19.
The Kenney administration announced the Ready. Set. Philly! an initiative that aims to help pre-existing local businesses and attract new businesses.
“Philadelphia’s next chapter will be entirely dependent on our ability to work together as we take on these challenges, both new and existing,” Kenney said.
According to the city’s Commerce Director Michael Rashid, before the COVID-19 Philadelphia saw unprecedented growth for 10 years.
“While the overall economy was growing robustly, the Black and brown economy was struggling pre-pandemic,” said Rashid. “While there were 22 businesses per 1,000 white businesses, white people there were only 1.8 Black businesses per 1,000 Black people in our economy. That does show you the poor condition of Black businesses in our city.”
Rashid said that 41% of Black businesses went out of business between January 2020 and April 2020.
“Once the businesses suffered we also saw the disparities in health in the Black community and the overall majority community. Equality has to start with the Black and brown businesses that we have,” he said.
Guests listening in during the virtual mayoral forum discussed their concerns. One guest, Aliya Khabir, expressed concerns about litter surrounding businesses. In the chat, Khabir wrote:
“One of my biggest concerns is litter. We have to keep our city clean, and residents and businesses have to be in that fight together. Litter is causing residents to leave businesses to set up ships elsewhere.”
In terms of public safety, Outlaw said she has plans.
“When our economy is fully ready to reopen, businesses are going to need people to trust them with full confidence, but if people don’t feel safe or comfortable our reopening will suffer. Economic suffering can drive an increase of violence here,” Outlaw said. She added that working with local businesses is an important part of her job.
Farley said a weak economy will affect the health care of Philadelphians. He said there has been a lot of progress with people getting vaccinated, but the virus will still be around the rest of the year.
“We’re not going to eradicate this virus in 2021 or 2022. It’s going to be a world where we need to vaccinate people repeatedly and continue to wear a mask.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.