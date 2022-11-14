Shortly after George Floyd’s death in May 2020, Molefi K. Asante, Temple University professor of African American studies and several others began discussions about creating a Center for Anti-Racism.
The idea was supported by administrators, faculty and students and community members who marched in the street, as the nation came to face to face with a reckoning about racial inequity and injustice.
On Monday, Temple celebrated the grand opening of the Center for Anti-Racism for Africology & African and American Student at Mazur Hall on campus.
More than 200 people packed into the Room 140 for the event.
“The American nation was born with two birth defects, one was the genocide of its indigenous people and other was the enslavement of the African people,” Asante said. “This center offers an incredible advance at Temple.”
According to Asante, several members of the Temple family, held weekly Zoom meetings having very intense discussions, in order to make the idea come to fruition.
The center will bring together Temple’s researchers, practitioners and expertise to explain and solve problems of racial inequity and injustice. Construction of the center was made possible by a $1.3 million state grant, secured by state Sen. Sharif Street, D-3rd District, and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D. 181st District.
Among the dignitaries present included Jason Wingard, president of Temple University; former Temple president Richard M. Englert, Greg Mandel, Temple provost; Valerie Harrison, vice president, diversity, equity and inclusion; Kimmika Williams Witherspoon, associate professor, theater, film and media arts; and Timothy N. Welbeck, Esq., Temple professor of instruction, who will also serve as director of the center. Street and Kenyatta also attended.
In his address, Wingard said the Center for Anti-Racism will connect the community of North Philadelphia with Temple students, faculty and administration.
“The center as you know is all about supporting cutting edge scholarship, it’s about fortifying the public’s understanding of racism and of course it will implement initiatives designed to mitigate the impact of racism in our communities,” Wingard said. “We are so proud to be here today in this moment. On behalf of the university, I want to express our deep commitment to supporting and sustaining the center’s mission. This event is a powerful representation of what it means to be community.”
Temple, which has about 36,000 students, was founded with the mission to educate the underserved and neglected students in the city and elsewhere.
Street urged people who are not oppressed to speak out against racism and other forms of bigotry.
“It is not just the responsibility of the oppressed to speak out against their oppression,” Street said.
Welbeck cited the case of Breonna Taylor of Louisville, Ky., who was killed in 2020 by police in a botched raid based on false information, as part of a catalyst that made the center a reality.
“Breonna Taylor was a super hero, a first responder risking her life to save others during the pandemic," Welbeck said. “She was killed in her sleep. I say her name because her death along with the deaths of others spawned a movement, that created a moment that lead to this day.”
