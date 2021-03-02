When Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas toured Philadelphia’s new Community Vaccination Center, he highlighted the importance of ensuring equity in administering the COVID-19 vaccine.
“As we work to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine in communities across the country we are prioritizing equity because your socioeconomic status, your race, your ethnicity, your access to transportation, or your immigration status should not impact whether you are able to receive a vaccine,” he said during a news conference held Tuesday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
The new vaccination site officially opens Wednesday and was established through a partnership with FEMA, Pennsylvania and Philadelphia.
The center, manned by military personnel, is designed to vaccinate up to 6,000 people per day. The site will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week through April 30. The site prioritizes eligible residents in Phase 1a and 1b that signed up on the city’s COVID-19 interest vaccine form.
“This operation will go a long way in helping us to deliver the vaccine to Philadelphians who really need it,” Mayor Jim Kenney said during the news conference. “This is especially true for vulnerable populations and communities of color who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.”
Kenney said the Pennsylvania Convention Center was chosen to house the vaccination site because of its accessible location to public transportation and proximity to parking garages. He said the Philadelphia Parking Authority is offering reduced fare at three parking lots near the convention center for those who are getting vaccinated.
“This ease of access and the volume of vaccinations that this center could carry out each day go a long way of ensuring that lower income residents — particularly Black and brown residents — will be a part of this great opportunity,” Kenney said. "And, in turn, that will enhance our efforts toward ensuring equity in the vaccination process."
The Pfizer vaccine being used at the Center City Vaccination Center comes from a federal allotment, which allows the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to continue setting up vaccination sites in communities using the city’s own allotment.
The Department of Public Health opened vaccination sites last week at the Community Academy of Philadelphia Charter School, Martin Luther King Jr. Older Adult Center and University of Sciences.
While the federally-supported vaccination site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center is expected to be open through April, some officials including City Councilmembers Cindy Bass, Darrell Clarke and Mark Squilla expressed interest in having the feds stay longer.
"We certainly are going to be having conversations to encourage them to stay," Bass said. "We need them to stay. And this effort along with all the other efforts that are happening in the city will make a huge impact."
According to Mayorkas, FEMA has established more than 500 federally-supported vaccination centers around the country.
