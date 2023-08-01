Restaurant Week Launch Event

Paul R. Levy, President and CEO of the Center City District, speaks at the kick-off event for Restaurant Week's 20th Anniversary

Center City District and partners brought a festive atmosphere to Dilworth Park Tuesday afternoon for the celebration of Restaurant Week's 20th anniversary in September. 

The six-day event that saw 45 restaurants offer fixed-price dinners in September 2003 has grown into two weeks in the fall and now winter, with double the participants. This September will also be the first edition since two Philadelphia restaurants took home national James Beard awards in May.

