An investigation is underway after a mural of a Philadelphia civil rights activist was vandalized with a racial slur.
Neighbors found the words “F-k N----z” spray-painted on the Cecil B. Moore mural on the 1400 block of Bouvier Street in North Philadelphia Saturday morning.
"Saw that somebody had wrote that with an arrow pointed at Cecil B. Moore," Lyric Lewis told NBC10. "I was just shocked when I saw that." Police told NBC10 they were aware of the vandalism and are investigating. City council president Darrell Clarke is also sending a crew to clean the graffiti off.
No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects.
