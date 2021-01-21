Chelsea Hammond first heard about Community College of Philadelphia’s (CCP) new Octavius Catto Scholarship through an email.
She said she wanted to become an Octavius Catto Scholar because she wanted a better life for herself.
“I knew that I needed a college degree to be able to support myself and to have a better life,” Hammond said. “I promised myself that I always wanted to push myself to become a better person in any way that I can.”
An Exton native, Hammond graduated from a cyber charter school. She was the only woman in her family to graduate high school. By the time Hammond was 24 years-old, she was homeless in the Kensington area.
After completing a program at a long term rehab facility, Hammond, now 30, is working and has an apartment. She still attends counseling and meetings to maintain her sobriety. She wants to be a paralegal.
“By becoming a paralegal, I really hope that I can help people and perhaps help others receive some of the services that are being given to us,” Hammond said. “I’m so grateful and fortunate to have this opportunity.”
Hammond is among the first cohort of 79 scholars that is currently in the Octavius Catto Scholarship. The scholars began classes on Jan. 19, which was the start of CCP's spring semester.
The Octavius Catto Scholarship is an initiative that provides first-time, full-time college students with an opportunity to eliminate barriers to degree completion.
The scholarship, which is named after educator and civil rights activist Octavius Catto, was announced last year as the result of the partnership between CCP and the City of Philadelphia.
By the end of the five-year program, the goal is to help upwards of 4,500 students get degrees at CCP.
CCP hosted a virtual meet and greet with students enrolled in the Octavius Catto Scholarship Thursday.
“Through the Catto Scholarship, we can secure a brighter future for our citizens and our city,” said CCP President Donald Guy Generals. “Making higher education more accessible will help break the cycle of poverty that affects so many Philadelphians.
“A degree brings the benefits of expanded career options, family-sustaining wages and financial security,” he added. “Education has the power to change lives. With this event, we celebrate these students and this opportunity to effect change.”
In addition to receiving tuition free for up to three years, Catto Scholars receive up to $1,500 per semester for food, books, and other costs; support from a team of academic advisors, coaches, navigators and other staff members dedicated to ensuring students stay on track and connection to City services, such as benefits access, quality child care and housing supports.
Mayor Jim Kenney said that while the City and CCP has waited a long time for the initiative to officially start, he is thrilled the scholars are choosing to pursue higher education.
“The degree you're about to earn will prepare you for your future careers,” Kenney said to the scholars during a press conference Thursday. “We know that college isn't always easy.
“You have real demands for your time, juggling family responsibilities, childcare, and working, but we will try to clear the decks and provide as much support as possible to help you be successful.
“I commend you for taking this important step in your life,” he said. “I believe in you, your city believes in you and I’m praying for your success.”
In order to be eligible for the scholarship, students must be a Philadelphia resident for at least 12 months, have a high school diploma, Commonwealth Diploma or GED from any Philadelphia high school, Pennsylvania state cyber charter or home school.
Upon entry into the program, students are required to attend CCP full-time. They have to complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) each year and document an expected family contribution below $8,000 and enter college-ready or one level below college-ready.
CCP will also make accommodations for undocumented students who wish to apply.
To remain eligible, students must maintain full-time enrollment (at least 12 credits per semester) and a 2.0 GPA at the end of each year. They must also complete annual FAFSA documentation.
Students must continue to meet milestones of credit attainment (20 credits in year one; 42 by the end of year two) and maintain Philadelphia residency.
April Voltz, executive director of the Octavius Catto Scholarship Catto Scholars, said the college's support team and academic advisors would be with all scholars every step of the way.
“They can expect that we'll monitor their progress and that we will inform and educate them regarding significant deadlines and relevant action items and provide work important workshops and programming throughout the month to support their success,” Voltz said. “We will refer them and connect them to relevant resources throughout the campus and off campus. We will also provide tuition support for those loan computer's supplemental food and transportation funds.
“Then of course, we will demonstrate ongoing care and concern,” she said. “We are just very excited to be a part of this pilot semester.”
