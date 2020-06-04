The last six days of protests and marches have been about more than George Floyd, Community College of Philadelphia assistant professor Anyabwile Love said Thursday.
“Folk marching in the streets are saying, 'Keep these names alive.' But it's not necessarily the murder of these individuals," Love said. "I don't want to in any way belittle that it is in fact murder. But what it’s really about are all those moments leading up to it. It’s about those people who were stopped because they were perceived as individuals who should not be in certain neighborhoods. How do you move forward? The question should be, ‘What is the fear that Black people carry living in the white world with white supremacy, living in a capitalistic world that has to set up institutions to police, Black communities.'"
Love spoke during the first in a series of teach-ins organized by the Community College of Philadelphia. The panel discussion, which included professors and community activists, was focused on what steps to take after the protests to make change and begin healing.
Moderator Debonair Oates-Primus asked Love to educate the audience on systemic racism.
"In a nutshell," he said, "it’s the institutions that are set up through legislative power to continue these ideas of separating groups of people."
Oates-Primus added to Love's explanation: “Systemic racism is also the laws that protect police officers. When you think about it, there are so many laws to protect the police officers, but not the people."
The Rev. Alyn E. Waller, senior pastor of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, said he still has hope for America but it’s on all of us to make that change happen.
“I believe, after all of this, that America can work," Waller said. "But that means we’ve got to get involved. That means last election’s 15% voter participation, we can't get change that way. Systems that are unjust will only change if we get in there and change things and participate."
Deborah Francis, president of the Philadelphia chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, agreed with Waller that accountability is the key to moving forward.
“I think we should be holding our law enforcement officials accountable to speak up and speak out on policies and procedures, and cultural norms that are allowed to exist," Francis said. "I think that because you invite them to the table, if they're not speaking out and speaking up, then they shouldn't be at the table because it's like having no one there."
At the end of the forum, CCP President Donald Guy Generals thanked the participants and challenged them to begin the work needed to heal the country and move forward.
“It's incredibly important that we keep the conversation going," Generals said. "I do believe that language and narratives are powerful. I also believe that they can ultimately or eventually turn into policies, procedures and actions."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.