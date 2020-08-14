CCP’s Gateway to College program helps district students finish high school

Students in the School District of Philadelphia who didn’t finish high school can do that this fall through Community College of Philadelphia’s (CCP) Gateway to College program.
The program allows students to obtain their high school diploma while also providing them the opportunity to gain college credits.
“The Gateway to College program is a wonderful opportunity for individuals to get back on track and work toward building a future with greater options for success,” said School District of Philadelphia superintendent William Hite in a written statement.
Students who are accepted to the free program receive academic support in math, reading and college readiness workshops and also meet weekly with an academic coordinator to help ensure they stay on track.
“This program gives students another opportunity to earn not only high school credits, but they could also possibly have an associate’s degree,” said Monifa Young, director of the Gateway to College program.
“We’re helping them get caught up and further past where they would have been had they finished out high school and then transferred to the college.”
Community College of Philadelphia has offered the Gateway to College program since 2006.
Students enroll for one to three years based on credit needs.
“Our program model is different from other gateway programs nationwide because we take students with the credits that they already have,” Young said. “We follow the district’s graduation requirement, so district students need 23½ credits to graduate.”
There are no out-of-pocket fees for students as tuition, textbook costs and program fees are fully covered by the program.
Classes will be online for the fall semester. The first day of classes is Sept. 8.
Students might have to come to campus for an hour each week for lab sciences and certain math classes, Young said.
“Students will also meet with their academic coordinator once a week for the entire time they are at Gateway in addition to their course expectation,” she added.
Individuals must apply online for acceptance into the program. Requirements for the program include: students being between the ages of 16 and 21, must not be attending school and have been out of school for at least three months, live within the boundaries of the School District of Philadelphia, and be able to perform in college-level courses as determined by an academic assessment process.
For more information, call (215) 751-8404 or visit www.ccp.edu/gateway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.