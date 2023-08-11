Community College of Philadelphia and the U.S. Department of Commerce will launch a collaborative broadband pilot program that will improve connectivity and provide workforce development training and resources for residents in Philadelphia.

Funded by a $2.9 million grant through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the pilot program is designed to bridge the digital gap and create jobs for residents in underserved communities.

