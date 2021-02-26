CCP program introduces middle, high school girls to engineering

Fifty-six girls from across the region participated in Community College of Philadelphia’s “Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day” on Thursday.
Students, between eighth and 12 grades, came from Philadelphia High School for Girls, Mastery Community Charter School, Central High School, the Mayfair School, Lower Moreland High School, Springfield Township Middle School and Springfield Township High School to interact with women in the engineering industry and education professionals during panel and breakout discussions.
The event was hosted by the college’s Division of Access and Community Engagement’s Junior STEM Academy.
“In 2019, CCP started a new initiative to reach out to middle-school students and underrepresented populations in STEM,” said CCP STEM college experience coordinator Stephanie Austin-Johnson.
“We do various STEM events just to expose middle and high schoolers to various STEM careers across disciplines,” she added. “This particular event happened because this week is National Engineering Week.”
While U.S women make up more than 52% of the college -education workforce, they only make up 29% of the science and engineering workforce, according to the National Science Board.
“One of the most underrepresented populations in engineering is minority women, so we knew it was one of our target populations that we wanted to try to reach out to and try to create some kind of pathway, ” Austin-Johnson said.
“The event not only gave us an opportunity to show women from across the country doing a myriad of different things, from biomedical engineering to civil engineering, but the hope for us is that the girls will be inspired and want to go down those same career paths themselves.”
Philadelphia native Vanessa Nedrick was among the eight panelists who spoke to the students about their career and experiences in engineering.
Nedrick, who attended Conwell Middle School and Central High School, has a master’s degree in engineering management and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Drexel University.
She is a senior associate and regional manager for Remington and Vernick Engineers, one of the oldest consulting firms in the country that has successfully completed thousands of planning, engineering and capital infrastructure improvement projects.
“The youth not only need to know that it’s OK to enter into the various fields and careers in STEM, but they also need to know that people who look like them are also in these fields,” Nedrick said. “Every opportunity I get to speak to the youth or mentor them, I take advantage of it.”
Nedrick has been with the Remington and Vernick Engineers firm for 14 years. During that time, she has not only climbed the ladder, but also made history in the process.
“My very first promotion to management occurred in 2015 and at the time I was an associate. I was the only Black female associate,” Nedrick said. “My next promotion was senior associate, which happened in 2018. At the time, there were only two female senior associates, but I was the only Black female senior associate.
“I’m currently a senior associate, which is one level down from being a partner, but I’m also a regional manager,” she added. “I was able to open an office in new territory in Bucks County.”
After the panel discussion, students went into breakout sessions.
Topics for the sessions included experiences in undergraduate and graduate studies, how engineering affects everyday life and advice on entering the STEM field.
“The students asked some really good questions in the breakout sessions,” Nedrick said. “They wanted to know about how long it took us for schooling and what it felt like to be in a male dominated field. They wanted to know more about the different fields we were in. I really had a wonderful time talking with the students.”
Nedrick said what she hopes students take from the discussion is the different opportunities in STEM.
“After seeing and hearing our voices, I hope the students are more excited about STEM,” Nedrick said. “We covered so many different careers in engineering with the hope that they will find the best path for them in this field.
“Hopefully, we encouraged and motivated them to continue to pursue this work,” she added. “Most importantly, I hope they understand that there is no limit to what they can do.”
