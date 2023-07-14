Lynsey Madison often tells people she spent her entire life on a college campus. Both of her parents were college professors. Her dad taught law and her mom was a social work professor.
“I know the power of higher education because I lived it,” Madison said. “My dad went to two Ivy League schools. Sick days were spent in the back of the classroom and going to graduations and watching people make these accomplishments has always been a thing.
“My mother used to always say ‘It’s not about what you learned, it’s that you can learn,’” she said. “I believe that you can get an Ivy League education without having to go to an Ivy League school.
“That’s what I always want my students to experience and what my work in curriculum development is about. I want my students to feel like they went to an extremely high-quality institution without having to pay that high-quality institution price,” she added.
Madison is the coordinator of curriculum development and associate professor of tourism and hospitality management at Community College of Philadelphia (CCP).
She is a recipient of the 2023 Distinguished Teaching Award from the Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation.
The award recognizes excellence in teaching, student engagement, learning outside the classroom and advancing best practices in education and comes with a $4,000 stipend for the recipient’s use.
The foundation has been recognizing faculty members at colleges and universities in Pennsylvania and New Jersey with the Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching since 1961. Recipients are nominated by their college and chosen by a committee.
“There’s a lot of great teaching that’s happening at CCP,” Madison said. “I’m honored to be recognized as an excellent teacher from my peers that nominated me for the award.
“I did not become an excellent teacher by myself,” she said. “I want to shout out all of the previous Lindback winners and to those who may not have won yet. All of you have inspired me in some way, including some past professors who I emulate and think about what they bring to the table daily.”
Donald Generals, president of CCP, said the college was honored to name Madison as this year’s Lindback award winner.
“Dr. Madison’s passion for supporting students is on display across every curriculum she develops,” Generals said in a statement. “She is committed to making sure students are learning the skills they need to succeed in the workforce and in life.”
An Alabama native, Madison started teaching at CCP in 2017 as an assistant professor of hospitality management.
She would later step into the role of curriculum coordinator. In this role, she oversaw the culinary arts and tourism and hospitality management programs and made revisions to the culinary arts curriculum.
Prior to working at CCP, she taught at Troy University and worked in the hospitality industry in event planning, hotels, country clubs, and various food service operations.
She earned her Ph.D. from Auburn University, master’s degree from The University of Alabama and her bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri, all in the study of hospitality management.
“In hospitality, you learn that you can’t separate the product from the service and the experience,” Madison said. “Education is the same way.
“A student may have gotten credit for taking a class, but did they enjoy that class?” she said. “Do they want to come back and take more classes? Do they want to continue their education and did they tell their friends about the experience that they had?
“It’s really about how do we improve customer service from the employee and student standpoint to create a place that’s always striving to be better,” she added. “If you can’t separate the two, you recognize that they’re a match. You can’t have the yin without the yang.”
In the fall, Madison will be attending Temple University’s Beasley School of Law part time.
“My goal has always been how I can best impact students’ lives,” Madison said. “That’s the focus of everything that I do no matter what role I am. With law school, I want to look at how policy impacts higher education.
“Sometimes the policy that was written made sense 50 years ago, but if you’re not still in the higher education space and aren’t constantly thinking about the students at the forefront, that policy gets dated,” she said. “It’s not equitable and it doesn’t advance.
“We know that students who have higher ed[ucation] degrees earn more and it can change pathways and lifetime earnings,” she added. “I want to make sure everybody gets a slice of the pie, because if the pie doesn’t get smaller than more people can eat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.