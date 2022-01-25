Community College of Philadelphia’s (CCP) Division of Business and Technology will be participating in NBCU News Group’s NBCU Academy, a multi-platform journalism training and development program.
“This partnership will equip our students with the tools needed to become trusted messengers and truth tellers in the communities they serve,” said Mellissia Zanjani, vice president for Institutional Advancement and executive director of CCP’s Foundation in a statement.
“Now more than ever, we need journalists and media professionals who not only have hands-on training, but integrity to ensure that they’re amplifying voices from every community,” she added.
CCP is one of 13 institutions chosen this year for the initiative, which targets colleges with significant Latino, Asian American and Pacific Islander, Black, Indigenous and tribal populations, including historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) and Hispanic-serving institutions.
There are 30 colleges and universities participating in the program, which is in its second year.
“We’re extremely honored to partner with NBCU Academy,” said Leslie Bluestone, associate vice president of Philanthropic Development at CCP’s Foundation.
“Their goals and values align perfectly with what the college’s mission and the work that we’re trying to do,” she added. “This partnership is just another endorsement of Community College of Philadelphia’s role in developing a diverse pipeline for the city.”
CCP will use the funding from the initiative to provide scholarships to full-time students interested in technology careers in the media industry and who are pursuing associate degrees in computer information systems, information technology, computer science, cybersecurity, network administration or digital video production.
The program, which will start this month, will be for two years and will end in December 2023.
“The design of the scholarships will facilitate students’ ability to pursue their studies on a full-time basis, allowing them to more quickly reach their goals for graduation and employment success,” said Pam Carter, dean of Business and Technology Division at CCP.
“During the programming, they’ll not only get the scholarship funding for tuition and fees, but they’ll also be able to get scholarship funding for equipment they might need for those careers.
“This is a great opportunity for our students to be exposed to careers in the media industry and participate in co-curricular and extracurricular programming with NBCU Academy,” she added. “It will also provide students with career development opportunities with a focus on making a difference in the diverse communities they live in.”
Carter added that CCP will be working with representatives from NBCU Academy for programming.
“We plan on having representatives from NBCU Academy come to our campus to help our students with programming whether that is through mentorship or guest lecturers,” Carter said.
“They will be able to provide real-world insight in the media industry for our students,” she added. “We’re also fortunate to have NBCUniversal by Comcast right in our background. It will be a very rich experience for the students not just academically but really in terms of career development.”
Launched in 2021, NBCU Academy was created to help college students prepare for careers in news and media technology, as well as provide training to early-career professionals and veteran journalists who want to gain new skills.
This year’s cohort was expanded to include business, engineering, technology and sports programs.
The initiative will invest $2 million in grants toward building sustainable relationships to support the 13 new partner institutions, enriching the online experience and growing signature pipeline programs — all while keeping diversity and inclusion as a core driver.
“The way we gather and consume news is consistently evolving,” said Yvette Miley, senior vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for NBCU News Group in a statement.
“Through NBCU Academy, we’re forging a generation of diverse journalists that are ahead of the curve on media technologies and have a deep understanding of a range of industries.”
