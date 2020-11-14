Community College of Philadelphia (CCP) has named Mikecia Witherspoon as the college’s new government relations officer. Witherspoon began her new role on Oct. 19.
“We are excited to welcome Mikecia Witherspoon to the college,” said CCP President Donald Guy Generals in a written statement. “She brings valuable experience to a critically important role as we continue to work with our elected officials to provide the best possible college experience for our students.”
Witherspoon will be instrumental in leading the development and implementation of legislative strategies that align with the college’s mission. She will collaborate with internal and external stakeholders and ensure awareness of public policy interests and actions.
Witherspoon said that while she is excited about her new role at CCP, she is looking forward to “raising the level of respect and the profile of CCP with local, state and federal officials.”
“We want to have one-on-one meetings with elected officials whether it’s in person when possible or virtually,” Witherspoon said. “We want the chair of our board [Jeremiah White] and the college president [Donald Guy Generals] to go to Harrisburg to effectively lobby our state legislators so that we can potentially get more funding.
“We also want to meet with our congressional delegation in D.C. so that we can talk about the importance of Pell Grants and different federal funding streams that support our students who have high needs,” she added.
Witherspoon comes to CCP from the Philadelphia Mayor’s Office, where she served as deputy chief of staff. In addition to her government relations experience, she has also worked as a social media specialist for the Penn Institute for Urban Research.
“I worked on the City Council budget with the mayor’s office in 2019, so I have relationships with members of City Council,” Witherspoon said. “I also have the ability to call on members of our Philadelphia state delegation because I was responsible for setting up quarterly meetings with them in the mayor’s office.
“Because I already built those relationships, I’ll be able to call different people in the administration when there are issues that arise,” she added. “It’s really about using the relationships I already have and making sure those relationships turn into champions for CCP.”
Witherspoon, a 30-year-old native of Philadelphia, graduated from J.R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Bryn Mawr College and a master’s of public administration from the University of Pennsylvania.
While Witherspoon hasn’t had an opportunity to interact with everyone from the CCP community yet, she is “open to engaging with everyone when it comes to government relations.”
“While I’m new to this position, this is not a one-woman show or job,” Witherspoon said. “Any student, faculty member, administrator or community member in the city of Philadelphia who believes in the mission and vision of community college should be a lobbyist on its behalf.
“They have the ability to contact elected officials and encourage them to support the college in many different ways,” she added. “And I love to engage those people.”
