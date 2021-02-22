Community College of Philadelphia kicked off its 22nd annual Fox Rothschild Law and Society Week on Monday.
The weeklong series, organized by the Fox Rothschild Center for Law and Society, ends Friday. It will include workshops, lectures, training and panel discussion that will explore the analysis of justice through race, gender and class.
Some of the topics for the week will include policing, mental health, domestic violence and gun violence. The sessions will be held virtually this year due to the pandemic.
“It’s been a crazy year with the political election, COVID and the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and so many others,” said co-director for the Rothschild Center for Law and Society Deirdre Garrity-Benjamin. “Then there’s the issues with systematic racism and gun violence in the city of Philadelphia.
“When we started developing the Law and Society Week, myself along with co-director Billy Love knew that we wanted to continue to bring light to those topics and keep the conversations going on them,” Garrity-Benjamin said.
She said that while previous Law and Society weeks were geared more toward lawyers, this year’s event will focus on the students.
“We will have an outside audience due to the event being virtual, but we also want students’ voices to be heard and have an open dialogue,” Garrity-Benjamin said.
“They will be able to interact with the panel discussions and ask questions,” she said. “It’s going to be a wonderful week because our faculty, staff, students and the community will be coming together to talk about issues that are affecting everybody.”
The series started with an opening session and keynote conversation with Michele Lawrence, founder and CEO of MicheleSpeaks LLC.
Lawrence, who has more than 25 years of banking experience and retired in 2017, discussed resiliency and breaking through the corporate and social glass ceilings from the perspective of a Black woman.
The conversation was moderated by diversity fellow and visiting lecturer of criminal justice at CCP Malika Rahman.
Rahman will also be hosting a workshop on gender inequality in law enforcement on Tuesday.
“There is a lack of representation of women in leadership among law enforcement entities and agencies,” Rahman said. “Women who are in leadership are often placed in roles that are more administrative versus operation.
“The reason for that is because according to research, women are seen as a nuisance, are overly emotional and are unable to be stern. When in reality, people have looked and discovered that women are not a hindrance in the field of law enforcement, but an asset.
“Women are less likely to use force, more likely to develop policies and implement new changes that can bring a diverse perspective,” Rahman said. “These are conversations that need to be had and I’m looking forward to speaking on it.”
Rahman stated that in order for there to be more gender equality in law enforcement there needs to be preparation and a succession plan.
“Women who are in executive leadership positions, those who run agencies, have to operate with the notion that one is not enough and you being at the top is not enough if you’re not leading women or preparing women for a succession plan where they can reach the top,” Rahman said.
“Men who have been in those seats also have to concede to women that they know have the ability to effectively serve in those positions and in law enforcement concession it is not something that happens often, especially in leadership.”
Judy Cruz-Ransom, another CCP diversity fellow and visiting lecturer of criminal justice, will be co-hosting two sessions with Leslie Davilia, adjunct professor of criminal justice at CCP. The session on victimization and trauma will be held Wednesday.
“The session is on the idea that violence is prevalent in our society and affects our students, staff and the community,” Cruz-Ransom said. “We will be talking about how we acknowledge it, recognize it in the classroom and what are some of the best practices for trauma informed classrooms and interactions.”
Cruz-Ransom will also be moderating a discussion with Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. The discussion on Policing Our Streets and Building Trust Within Our Communities will be held on Wednesday.
“The panel will address the issues that the police and the community face today and the ways that we can overcome them,” Cruz-Ransom said. “How to foster trust and relationships within the community.
“We all deserve to live in a place where we feel safe and protected and we need law enforcement to do this,” Cruz-Ransom said. “They also need us as a community to share the information we have to solve crimes. It’s all about trying to foster that trust and build relationships.”
Garrity-Benjamin said what she hopes people take away from the week is the ability to make change within their community.
“CCP is known for talking about the tough issues and finding ways to have those conversations with faculty, staff and students,” Garrity-Benjamin said. “The only way that we’re going to be able to make a change in the world is to have the information and the ability to talk to each other about it.”
