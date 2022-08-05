The Community College of Philadelphia (CCP) hosted its annual Catto Family Reunion party Thursday inside of their Main Student Courtyard.
The Catto Family Reunion was held in celebration of the students who would receive the Octavius Catto Scholarship, as well as the faculty members involved in the initiative.
“This program is a transformational investment and commitment to our city and its young people,” said Mayor Jim Kenney during his remarks at the Catto Family Reunion event. “We know that preparing our residents for living wage jobs and meaningful careers will be critical in moving our city towards an equitable recovery.”
The Octavius Catto Scholarship is an initiative that was established in the spring of 2021, created through a partnership with the city of Philadelphia and CCP. The Octavius Catto Scholarship offers hundreds of full-time college students the opportunity to pursue a degree by eliminating many problems associated with the pursuit of higher education.
“We are very thankful for our partnership with the city,” said April Voltz, interim executive director of the Octavius Catto Scholarship. “They have funded this scholarship and provided not only last dollar support for students but they also give free books and offer students wrap around support from success coaches, academic advisers, financial aid specialists, and navigators that help students through their journey into school.”
The Octavius Catto Scholarship offers students financial aid in the form of last dollar tuition coverage and supports students with up to $1,500 per semester to help cover the cost of books, food and transportation along with connecting them to social services for things like affordable housing and child care.
In order to be eligible for the Octavius Catto Scholarship, students must be either a new first-time college student, a transfer student who has earned 30 credits or less at another college/university or a former CCP student with a 2.0 GPA, in good academic standing, and returning to the college after not taking classes for at least one year.
CCP also makes accommodations for undocumented students as well, where in order for an undocumented student to see if they are eligible, they must complete the CollegeBoard EFC calculator on the CollegeBoard website and send a picture of it to the college.
These eligibility requirements were updated earlier this year with the intention of helping even more students successfully navigate and complete their higher education journey.
“I’m really excited and I'm hopeful for an increase in students and more people knowing about this extraordinary opportunity,” said Voltz.
“Enrolling within this program has helped make my life and career journey clearer than it was before,” said Najiyah Sanders, a CCP student and Octavius Catto Scholarship recipient. “I’m very thankful for the opportunity CCP provided me.”
Over the course of the next five years of its implementation, the city of Philadelphia projects that it will have spent $54 million in order to support the Octavius Catto Scholarship, along with an additional $16.3 million over the next five years to help fund additional operating needs. In addition to the $36.1 million annual contribution the city gives to CCP, the funding provided for this scholarship raises the city’s investment in CCP up to about $244 million over the next five years.
The initiative plans on benefiting a total of 4,500 students over the next five years.
“When our students are supported to reach their goals, we are all proud and we all benefit,” said Kenney. “I’m grateful to the college and our partners for making sure their support is in place and I’m especially grateful to our new and returning students for coming to CCP, pursuing their goals and working with the staff here to make those dreams a reality. The city of Philadelphia is behind you 100%.”
