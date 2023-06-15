Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators, John Fetterman and Bob Casey, have sent a letter urging the federal government to provide emergency relief funds aimed at expanding SEPTA capacity following the recent collapse of a portion of I-95.

In the letter, Fetterman and Casey, joined by five of the state's U.S. House members, thanked Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and the Department of Transportation for their “rapid response” to the bridge collapse and called for their support in obtaining federal funding for an emergency expansion of SEPTA services as commuters look for alternative transportation options.

alarson@phillytrib.com

215-893-5782

