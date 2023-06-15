Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators, John Fetterman and Bob Casey, have sent a letter urging the federal government to provide emergency relief funds aimed at expanding SEPTA capacity following the recent collapse of a portion of I-95.
In the letter, Fetterman and Casey, joined by five of the state's U.S. House members, thanked Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and the Department of Transportation for their “rapid response” to the bridge collapse and called for their support in obtaining federal funding for an emergency expansion of SEPTA services as commuters look for alternative transportation options.
“Federal support should encompass the entire response to the collapse — including transit services. SEPTA has already increased the frequency of the regional rail lines running parallel to I-95 and added cars to the regional rail and Market-Frankford Lines. If we deliver rapid federal support for SEPTA operations, the agency will be able to continue and broaden these service expansions to meet the clear need,” Fetterman and Casey said in the letter.
“Our understanding is that SEPTA’s expanded capacity would be eligible for Emergency Relief funds. Any other funding mechanisms should be moved at the fastest possible speed. We hope that the Department of Transportation will explore all options, including additional Emergency Relief funds and other flexibilities, to provide immediate support to SEPTA.”
The collapse occurred last weekend when a tanker truck carrying “a petroleum-based product” caught fire under I-95 near the Cottman Avenue exit in Northeast Philadelphia and caused a portion of the highway to collapse.
According to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office, it could take a “number of months” for the repair of the damage to be completed, although work on the repairs has already begun in earnest.
“As we work on the federal level to support the Commonwealth in the immediate aftermath of the collapse, public transportation must play a central role. SEPTA’s regional rail and subway lines could help local riders — who make up a substantial portion of the 160,000 drivers who use this portion of I-95 daily — continue to navigate the city. By helping SEPTA increase capacity and provide a viable alternative to the surface roads, we can reduce congestion on the detour routes while also protecting pedestrians and cyclists who use these roads,” the senators said.
“We look forward to working with the Department and the Commonwealth to tap any other available funds to support transit operations. Strong and reliable transit services can be a game-changer as we respond to this collapse — we must not ignore it.”
On Thursday, Shapiro announced that a 24/7 live video feed of the construction site surrounding the collapse was up and running for the public. According to Shapiro, the aim of the feed is “to chart our progress and give everyone a sense of timing as we move forward.”
