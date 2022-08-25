The Unity in the Community Carpentry Academy celebrated its first graduating class for at-risk youth throughout the city of Philadelphia on Monday evening in South Philadelphia.
Guest speakers included Mayor Jim Kenney, Tiphanie White of City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson’s office and other community leaders.
“Today we are hosting our carpentry academy graduation ceremony,” said Anton Moore, president and founder of Unity in the Community. “Seventeen students were in our program for up to a year, so they’ll graduate after learning how to put kitchens together, how to put down floors and hang up doors, along with other essential carpentry skills.”
Prior to the awards ceremony, Moore had shared that some of the young men who participated in the carpentry academy have been convicted of gun offenses and other crimes but they have since changed their lives. The Unity in the Community Carpentry Academy provides an opportunity to keep these young men on track and employable.
Last summer, the Unity in the Community Carpentry Academy accepted its inaugural class. The program began Aug. 5, 2021. The yearlong program has taught young people the basics in carpentry, provided monthly stipends for the students, as well as mentorship, and the organizers have hosted monthly trips and had various speakers come out and speak to the young men.
“I hope this program and ceremony leaves a positive reflection, a positive feeling, and a different perspective on life,” said Moore. “They can do anything if they put their mind to it, just like they’re putting their best foot forward, learning a trade, being in school, but also realizing that there is more to life than the things that they see everyday.”
The Unity in the Community foundation raised close to $100,000 to make this program possible. Their carpentry program accepted young men between the ages of 15 and 19. This is unlike most traditional trade and vocational programs that require participants to be 18 or older.
In addition to receiving an award for program completion, each graduate received a citation from Johnson’s office, flowers from the Daily Dove Care and $350.
Moore credited many supporters, sponsors and donors for their assistance.
“The city of Philadelphia, Ryan Boyer from the building trades, state Sen. Anthony Williams, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, state Rep. Jordan Harris, Fadwa Robinson of Daily Dove Care, Food for Your Soul, Mr. Potts and so many more,” Moore said.
“When watching Anton put this together I was really impressed,” said executive director of Youth Action Anthony Phillips of Moore. “As an educator I work in youth development and I help students get enrolled in college and find career work. Working in the schools as an educator, I noticed that a lot of our young people are in need and desire to do something beyond going to college. And oftentimes there's no opportunities or exposure that provides students with something of this nature. So, I tagged along with Anton to help him think through this and supported this initiative because I thought it was important for students to really have an opportunity to do something that can get them a great career other than having to go to college.”
Kenney said that the graduates have gained valuable, lifelong skills.
“We are proud of what you've accomplished,” the mayor said to the graduates during his remarks. “And your families are very proud of you. You have accomplished something that will allow you the independence in your life to work where you want to work, to make as much money as you want to make legally and to really have the skill to fix your house. To do things for your friends. It's just a wonderful thing.
“I’m from South Philly myself and I’m very proud of being from down here,” Kenney said. “I also want to say one word about Anton Moore. I have never met a person so unselfish in my life and he never asks for anything for himself — ever. And he’s always there when in good times and in bad. I say he’s one of the finest people I've met.”
Graduate Kazief Hudgins said that he is excited and can't wait to use what he has learned.
“I want to use my skills that I obtained to work in a big industry or union,” he said.
The next Unity in the Community carpentry class is expected to begin next month.
