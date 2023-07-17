A string of carjackings occurred in Philadelphia over the last few weeks, including one that ended in a homicide.
Last Wednesday, a South Philadelphia man died when he was shot in the head after rushing to the aid of a woman who was being forced from a car at gunpoint at 12th and Porter streets.
The homicide victim was identified as Michael Salerno, 50, a father of six. The carjackers, three young men in their teens or early 20s, sped off in a red Kia Soul SUV.
The day before Salerno’s death, there was a carjacking at 3 a.m. in the 2800 block of Shipley Road. Three armed men with guns took a 2015 Dodge from a driver. The car hit an SUV, then crashed into a utility pole and burst into flames with one suspect still inside, according to Philadelphia police.
Despite recent headlines, the number of carjackings has gone down this year. A total of 449 carjackings and attempted carjackings have occurred in Philadelphia in 2023, down from 765 incidents by this time last year, according to Cpl. Jasmine Reilly of Philadelphia Police Public Affairs.
By the end of 2022, the number of carjackings had surged to 1,365, up from about 200 in 2019 and 500 in 2021, leading to the establishment of a Carjacking Prosecution Unit in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office this year.
Several other recent carjackings also led to shootings.
On July 10, a 28-year-old man was shot in the chest after fighting with a carjacker who tried to steal his Hyundai Sonata in the 3400 block of Sunnyside Avenue. Two suspects, one armed with a gun, fled the East Falls neighborhood in a white sedan. Police drove the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
On July 9, an 18-year-old was shot twice in the stomach after he chased suspects in an attempted car theft near 9th and Pike streets, following them to the 3900 block of Darien Street. He was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition. One suspect was taken into custody.
In an attempted carjacking at 4:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of East Cheltenham Avenue in Northwest Philadelphia on June 25, a 37-year-old man was shot in the hand. He managed to drive himself to the hospital after he raced away through a barrage of 12 bullets — several of which hit his car.
