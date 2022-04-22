Caring People Alliance’s new West Philadelphia Boys & Girls Club at 5843-55 Catharine St. hosted Founder’s Day festivities Thursday evening. They celebrated the 200 Philadelphians who gathered 90 years ago to create Caring People Alliance to support Philadelphia’s youth and keep them safe.
The new Caring People Alliance West Philadelphia Boys & Girls Club is a large, bright space designed to offer kids a safe place to play, learn and grow away from the violence outside. It has not formally opened yet.
Today, keeping youth safe includes protecting the most vulnerable families from the ravages of COVID-19. So Caring People Alliance teamed up with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to vaccinate those ages 5 and up against COVID-19. People received first, second and booster shots without having to schedule an appointment.
More than 15 community organizations were on hand to offer critical resources, including access to free Internet, after-school activities information, prenatal care access and more. Human resources professionals from Caring People Alliance were also recruiting employees for positions at the organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.