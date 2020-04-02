Several shots were fired into a car being driven in Philadelphia early Thursday, causing a crash that left the vehicle overturned, authorities said.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the city's Kensington section. The driver and the shooter both fled the scene a short time later and remain at large, authorities said.
Some of the bullets hit the car, authorities said, while others hit a nearby home. It's not believed that anyone was hit by any of the shots, and no injuries were reported in the incident.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
