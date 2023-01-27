A teacher at the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA) is reportedly under investigation for impropriety regarding allegations of a gifts-for-grades scheme.
According to reports and local sources, the parents of a student at CAPA came to local officials with allegations that their child had been offered a deal by one of their teachers that would see their grades improved in exchange for gift cards to a variety of stores.
According to School District of Philadelphia spokesperson Monique Braxton, an investigation into the allegations has been launched, although further details are currently being withheld from the public.
“The School District of Philadelphia is committed to creating safe, welcoming and healthy learning environments for all students and staff to promote academic growth and student achievement. Upon learning of an allegation concerning practices related to grading, the District immediately launched an investigation. Per District policy, we cannot comment on any further details as this involves a potential personnel matter,” said the school district in a statement released to The Philadelphia Tribune.
“The District has created a response plan at CAPA for students. We also encourage students to speak to their counselor. We value our partnership with staff, students and families and are working with any student who may have been impacted.”
In what CAPA has listed on their website as an “important parent letter,” the school’s principal, Joanne Beaver, responded to the allegations, offering that in this matter she is “committed to transparency” and will continue to share updates as more details come to light.
“The School District of Philadelphia is committed to creating safe, welcoming and healthy learning environments for all students and staff to promote academic growth and achievement. An allegation, that if true, would be a violation of the implementation of the District’s grading policy, was reported to administration which prompted an immediate investigation. Per the District policy, we cannot comment on any further details as this involves a personnel matter,” said Beaver in the letter.
“In response, CAPA, in collaboration with the District, has created a plan. We will support all impacted classrooms and limit any disruptions in their academics to the best of our ability.”
